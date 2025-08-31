Troops neutralise terrorists, rescue kidnap victims, nab suspects – Army

The Nigerian Army says its troops have neutralised seven terrorists, rescued five kidnap victims, apprehended four suspects and foiled several attacks in the last 24 hours.

A credible source at the Army Headquarters, who confirmed the development to Newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, said the operations were conducted under the ongoing joint task force missions.

According to the source, troops of 195 Battalion (Main), supported by Civilian Joint Task Force and Hybrid Force, carried out an offensive operation at Loskori Kura in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno.

He said the troops neutralised seven Islamic States of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists during the operation.

He said that the troops also recovered two AK-47 rifles, two magazines containing 15 rounds of ammunition and assorted hard drugs from the encounter.

The source added that two terrorists separately surrendered to troops in Gwoza and Kukawa Local Government Areas.

He said that a suspected logistics supplier was apprehended in Banki, Bama Local Government Area, with mobile phones, Naira and CFA currencies.

“Troops foiled coordinated attacks in Jere, Konduga and Damboa Local Government Areas of Borno following proactive surveillance and artillery response.

“Troops also intercepted a truck conveying 1,360 packets of tramadol concealed in sacks at a checkpoint in Biu Local Government Area.

“In Damaturu, Yobe, another suspect was arrested with ₦270,000 allegedly meant for terrorist logistics,” he said.

The source said troops of Operation MESA in Nasarawa rescued five kidnap victims at Endo community, Nasarawa Local Government Area, after armed men attacked travelers enroute Abuja from Benue.

He said that search operations were ongoing in conjunction with other security agencies to rescue the remaining five victims.

The source added that troops of Operation Enduring Peace in Plateau, apprehended a suspected kidnapper and his POS accomplice while attempting to withdraw ₦3 million, suspected to be ransom money.

He added that Operation Whirl Stroke troops destroyed criminal hideouts in Benue and responded to herders’ attacks in Gwer West and Ukum Local Government Areas where three civilians were killed and one injured.

“The Armed Forces remain committed to neutralising terrorists, rescuing victims, and restoring peace and stability across the country,” the source said.