Troops neutralise scores of terrorists in Borno, Yobe, recover arms

Troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have neutralised several terrorists in multiple operations across Borno and Yobe States, a military source has said.

The source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the operations were part of sustained efforts to deny Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists freedom of action in the North East.

According to the source, on August 22, troops of the 21 Special Armored Brigade repelled a nighttime attack on their Forward Operating Base at Kumshe in Borno.

He said the terrorists, who launched the attack in large numbers with assorted weapons, suffered heavy casualties following combined ground resistance and precision air bombardments by the Nigerian Air Force.

“Exploitation after the encounter revealed more than 20 bodies of neutralised terrorists, including dismembered remains hastily buried in shallow graves. Some weapons were also recovered during the operation,” the source said.

He added that Sector 1 troops, on the same day, conducted offensive operations at Dipchari near Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area, where scores of terrorists were killed in a firefight.

Items recovered, he said, included a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) tube, two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, 16 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and two motorcycles.

The source further said that on Aug. 23, Sector 2 troops, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force, carried out a long-range operation around Ndoksa near Buni Gari in Yobe, where more terrorists were neutralised.

“One AK-47 rifle and two motorcycles were recovered during the operation,” he said.

The source added that the coordinated operations had degraded the terrorists’ firepower, disrupted their logistics, and bolstered troops’ dominance in the region.

