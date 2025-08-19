Troops kill 3 kidnappers in Delta forest shootout, rescue victim, recover N2.3m ransom

By Kingsley Omonobi

ASABA — Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 63 Brigade/Sector 1 Joint Task Force (Operation Delta Safe), in collaboration with a tracker team from the Delta State Government House, Asaba, have killed three suspected kidnappers and rescued a female victim during a raid on a criminal hideout in Otulu Forest, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The operation, which followed credible intelligence and days of surveillance, led to a gun battle during which the kidnappers were overpowered after a 30-minute exchange of fire.

According to Army authorities, items recovered from the scene included an AK-47 rifle, a magazine loaded with 52 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a cutlass, four mobile phones, a power bank, a phone charger, and a pack of cigarettes. Troops also recovered N2,336,000 in cash allegedly abandoned by the fleeing criminals, believed to be ransom collected from victims’ families.

One soldier sustained a gunshot wound to the leg during the exchange and the rescued woman also suffered injuries inflicted by her captors prior to her rescue. Both were evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, where they are reported to be in stable condition.

The bodies of the neutralised kidnappers have been handed over to Keystone Police Station, Ogwashi-Uku, for further action.

In a related development, troops of 63 Brigade, operating with personnel of Operation Delta Sweep, carried out another rescue operation in Ethiope West Local Government Area following a distress call from Ekrodo-Jesse community on August 17, 2025. On sighting the soldiers, the kidnappers abandoned their victim and fled into the forest.

Although the troops pursued the suspects for about six kilometres without making contact, a subsequent search led to the recovery of an unserviceable dane gun. The rescued victim, 25-year-old Saviour Okiemute, was reunited with his family.

Commending the troops for their gallantry, Commander 63 Brigade/Sector 1 Joint Task Force (OPDS), Brigadier General M.A. Shonibare, said the operations were part of ongoing efforts to rid Delta State of criminal elements and ensure sustained peace and security.