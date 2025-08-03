Troops, DSS rescue kidnapped lecturer after shootout in Taraba

FILE IMAGE

By: Kingsley Omonobi

In a daring and well-coordinated operation, Nigerian Army troops of 6 Brigade, Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), have successfully rescued Engineer Joshua Saleh, a lecturer at Taraba State University.

The lecturer was kidnapped by suspected criminals on 31 July 2025, along the Chinkai–Kente–Wukari road in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The Army said, “Acting on credible and actionable intelligence, the troops, alongside DSS operatives, launched a targeted search and rescue operation across key locations, including Kente, Sondi 1 and 2, Yaku, and the Warawa general area.

“During the operation, troops encountered the kidnappers and engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

“Overwhelmed by the superior firepower and pressure, the criminals fled the scene, abandoning the victim. Engineer Saleh was found unharmed and promptly rescued.

“Commending the troops for their gallantry, the Commander 6 Brigade NA/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, lauded their swift response, professionalism, precision, and effective coordination with other security agencies in carrying out the rescue operation”.

He assured the public of the Nigerian Army’s continued commitment to safeguarding lives and ensuring lasting peace and security in Taraba State.

Brigadier General Uwa also urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing operations against criminal elements.

Vanguard News