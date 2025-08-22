Troops arrest notorious bandit ‘Mai Pankshin’, gang behind attacks in Plateau, Kaduna – DHQ

By Kingsley Omonobi | Abuja

The Nigerian military has recorded a major breakthrough in its internal security operations with the arrest of a notorious wanted bandit, Adamu Buba, also known as ‘Mai Pankshin’, alongside 13 members of his gang.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced the development on Friday, disclosing that the suspects were responsible for a series of deadly attacks and criminal activities across Plateau and Kaduna States.

According to the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, the arrests were made by troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) during coordinated operations targeting terrorist cells and criminal hideouts in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South, Bassa, and Jos North LGAs of Plateau State, as well as Jaba and Zangon Kataf LGAs in Kaduna State.

Recovered from the gang were arms, ammunition, and motorcycles. Interrogations are ongoing.

In a related operation, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander OPSH, Major General Foluso Oyinlola, on August 17, 2025, handed over 220 assorted weapons and 1,874 rounds of ammunition—all recovered from criminal elements—to the Director-General, National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, in Jos, Plateau State.

Between 13–20 August 2025, Nigerian troops conducted a series of operations in multiple theatres under various task forces. Key highlights include:

North Central & North West: In Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, and Kogi States, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralized terrorists, arrested suspects including a gunrunner, and rescued kidnapped victims. Operations extended to Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

North East – Operation Hadin Kai: In Borno and Yobe States, combined ground and air operations targeted Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts in locations including Monguno, Gwoza, Konduga, Damboa, and Bama LGAs.

Several terrorists were neutralized, 9 collaborators arrested, and 3 kidnapped victims rescued.

Arms, ammunition, IEDs, motorcycles, and ₦191,700 cash were recovered.

North West – Operation Fagge Yamma: In Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto States, troops killed terrorists, rescued 46 kidnapped victims, and arrested 11 suspects.

Similar success was recorded in Niger State.

Niger Delta – Operation Delta Safe: Troops foiled oil theft worth over ₦25 million, dismantled 8 illegal refinery sites, and arrested 33 suspects.

Weapons, crude oil, tricycles, and boats were seized across Delta, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom States.

South East – Operation Udoka: Troops engaged suspected IPOB/ESN elements in Imo, Abia, and Anambra States, recovering weapons and arresting suspects.

In a joint operation with NAPTIP, troops rescued 9 pregnant women, 7 infants, and 4 children from an illegal orphanage in Owerri West LGA.

Major General Kangye emphasized that the Nigerian Armed Forces remain committed to restoring peace and security nationwide.

“These achievements reflect the unwavering resolve of the Armed Forces to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria,” he said.

He added that recent successes are encouraging farming activities and community stability. “We appreciate the growing cooperation of local communities and urge citizens to continue supporting security operations.”