Traxport, Vecturis sign agreement to transform Nigeria’s rail transport

File image

By Godwin Oritse

Vecturis, a Belgian rail operations and management company, has signed a Technical Support and Investment Agreement (TSIA) with Nigeria’s Traxport Rail Services Ltd.

The agreement marks a key step in Vecturis’ commitment to supporting modern, efficient, and sustainable rail freight operations in West Africa.

Through the partnership, Vecturis will provide technical expertise and investment to help Traxport advance its goal of transforming Nigeria’s freight rail sector and achieving long-term operational excellence.

Emeka Ndu, Chairman of Traxport Rail Services, said: “This partnership marks a turning point for Traxport Rail Services. Vecturis’ wealth of experience in similar markets will enable us to leapfrog operational challenges and fast-track the delivery of modern, sustainable freight rail solutions for Nigeria.

“Together, we are not just moving goods, we are helping reshape Nigeria’s transport future in a cleaner, safer, and more efficient way, with LNG-powered locomotives that will also be moving LNG and CNG products across the country.”

Chief Executive Officer, Vecturis, Eric Peiffer, stated: “We are delighted to formalise our collaboration with Traxport Rail Services.”

Nigeria has one of the most promising rail freight markets in Africa, and our previous engagement in the sector has given us a clear understanding of its opportunities and challenges.

“By combining our technical expertise with Traxport’s vision and local drive, we believe we can deliver a step-change in performance, reliability, and sustainability for Nigerian freight rail.”

The collaboration aligns with Traxport’s commitment to reducing road congestion, cutting carbon emissions, and unlocking economic opportunities by modernising Nigeria’s freight rail infrastructure and introducing LNG-powered locomotives to move LNG and CNG products safely and efficiently.

Vecturis, headquartered in Belgium, brings over three decades of proven expertise in operating and rehabilitating rail networks in challenging and fast-growing markets across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Their portfolio includes successful projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Cameroon, and Madagascar, where they have implemented modern operating systems, improved service reliability, and introduced advanced locomotive and wagon technologies adapted to local environments.