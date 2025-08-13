Transport leaders to gather in Plateau for North Central development conference

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The North Central Zonal Transport Conference will take place in Jos, Plateau State from August 27 to 29, 2025, bringing together top players in Nigeria’s transport sector to shape the future of mobility in the region.

Organized by the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA), in partnership with the Plateau State government, the event will focus on repositioning the region for a modern, efficient, and sustainable transport systems.

With the theme: “Transforming Transport Infrastructure for Sustainable Economic Development in Nigeria”, the conference will convene government officials, industry leaders, academics, and innovators to tackle pressing issues in road, rail, air, and water transport.

The conference aims to develop a roadmap that will boost connectivity, enhance trade, and unlock economic opportunities across the North Central zone.

According to CIoTA’s President and Chairman of Council, Segun Obayendo, the three-day event will address challenges and opportunities in the sector, with discussions centred on improving infrastructure, fostering partnerships, and leveraging technology for sustainable growth.

It will feature keynote addresses and technical paper presentations on topics such as public-private partnerships, innovations in transport technologies, financing transport projects, promoting sustainable transport systems, among others.

Eminent figures including Dr. Kayode Opeifa, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation; Dr. Salih Farrah, Director of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, Zaria; Dr. Danjuma Ismaila, Rector and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Professor Samuel Odewumi of the Lagos State School of Transport; Professor Callistus Ibe of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri; and others will deliver lectures.

Prince Obayendo noted that the conference will also explore strategies for establishing an effective transport management system across the North Central region, and emphasized that the event’s goal is to produce practical and measurable recommendations that can directly improve the region’s transportation network.

“Transportation is the heartbeat of any economy. Without efficient roads, reliable rail, secure air travel, and connected waterways, markets remain out of reach, businesses struggle, and communities stay isolated,” he stressed.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Transportation, Davou Jatau, expressed appreciation to CIoTA for choosing Plateau State as the host, thanked Governor Caleb Mutfwang for supporting the initiative, and highlighted the administration’s investments in the sector, which include efforts to revive the railway system and the introduction of digitalized metro buses to improve urban mobility.

“The North Central Zonal Transport Conference will not only bring together experts and policymakers but also showcase Plateau’s commitment to becoming a transportation hub in the region,” Jatau said.

By hosting the conference, Plateau State positions itself at the forefront of transport sector transformation in the North Central region, setting the stage for future investments and innovation.