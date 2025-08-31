Transfer: Martinez set for Man Utd switch, Chukwueze heads to Fulham

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United ahead of a surprise move to Old Trafford.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Argentina World Cup winner has expressed his desire to join the Red Devils, paving the way for negotiations between both clubs.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Dibu Martínez, out of Aston Villa squad tonight against Crystal Palace.



This follows player’s desire to join Man United as personal terms have been agreed.#MUFC in active talks with Aston Villa for Dibu… if Senne Lammens deal collapses, as still both options on. pic.twitter.com/sOIgCty9W2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2025

Martinez was notably left out of Aston Villa’s squad in their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday, further fueling speculation about his imminent departure.

United are now in active talks with Villa to finalise the transfer.

In a separate development, Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze is on the verge of a return to the Premier League.

The AC Milan winger is expected in London on Sunday night to complete his transfer to Fulham.

Chukwueze will undergo his medical on Monday before sealing a permanent move to Craven Cottage. The 25-year-old joined Milan from Villarreal in 2023 but has struggled for consistency in Serie A.

Vanguard News