Transfer: Chelsea recall Nicolas Jackson from Bayern loan after Delap’s injury

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea have pulled the plug on Nicolas Jackson’s proposed loan move to Bayern Munich following an injury setback to Liam Delap.

Delap went off as a result of a suspected hamstring strain in the first half in the fixture against Fulham on Saturday and was replaced by Tyrique George.

According to The Athletic, the 24-year-old Senegal international had already travelled to Germany to finalise the switch, but the Blues informed Bayern that the deal would not go ahead. Instead, Jackson has been recalled to London to provide cover in attack after Delap’s injury left Enzo Maresca short of striking options.

Jackson had faced criticism over his performances in recent times and had fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap from Brighton and Hove Albion and Ipswich Town respectively.

However, the situation has now changed, and he is expected to remain part of Chelsea’s first-team squad as the season progresses.

With Delap sidelined, Maresca will be counting on Jackson to step up and add depth to the frontline alongside Joao Pedro, Willian Estevao and other forwards

The club is yet to confirm how long Delap will be out.