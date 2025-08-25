Transfer: Bournemouth in advanced talks for Chelsea’s Axel Disasi

By Emmanuel Okogba

Bournemouth are pushing forward in their bid to land French defender Axel Disasi, with the club now in advanced talks with Chelsea.

As per football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth have made official and direct contact with the London side, with discussions currently centered on the structure of a potential deal.

While the final formula is yet to be agreed, Disasi has emerged as the Cherries’ clear top target this transfer window.

The 27-year-old defender, who joined Chelsea from AS Monaco in 2023, has been monitored by several clubs but Bournemouth are understood to be leading the race.

The south coast club remain confident of striking an agreement in the coming days, as they continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Disasi, capped multiple times by France, is admired for his physicality, aerial strength, and versatility across the backline.

His arrival would provide manager Andoni Iraola with a proven defensive option as Bournemouth look to consolidate their progress in the top flight.

Although no official announcement has been made, negotiations are progressing positively, with Bournemouth hopeful that a deal will soon be finalized.