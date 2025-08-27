Tragedy in Zaria: Mother, three children die in building collapse

file photo illustrating the incident

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

ZARIA, Kaduna State — Grief engulfed Karauka community in Zaria on Wednesday after a woman and three of her children were killed when a neighbour’s mud wall collapsed on their residence during heavy rainfall.

The victims were identified as Mallama Habiba Nuhu, her daughters Hauwa’u Nuhu and Aina’u Nuhu, and her granddaughter, Za’uma.

A relative, Malam Ahmed Ibrahim, said the tragic incident occurred between 3:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. “The victims died on the spot because they were covered by rubble,” he explained.

The head of the family, Mallam Nuhu Dogara, was rescued alive and rushed to hospital, where he received treatment before being discharged in time to attend the burial.

Bello Garba, Zone 1 Coordinator of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said he had yet to be officially notified of the incident but assured that an immediate assessment would be carried out.

The remains of the deceased were buried according to Islamic rites.