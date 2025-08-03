Traffic Violations: LASTMA sanctions 18 officers, impounds 7,000 vehicles in six months

…Warns event centres, nightclubs against obstructing traffic

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has sanctioned 18 of its officers and impounded over 7,000 vehicles for various traffic offences in the first half of 2025.

The agency also issued a stern warning to operators of event centres, nightclubs, recreational lounges, and organisers of large social gatherings against obstructing public roads during their activities.

Speaking during a weekend inspection of high-traffic corridors in the metropolis, LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed that the vehicles were seized for infractions ranging from illegal parking and obstruction to reckless driving and traffic signal violations.

“LASTMA has captured over 54,000 vehicles through our Traffic Management Solutions (TMS) technology. Over 1,000 abandoned vehicles were removed from the roads, and more than 700 traffic crashes were recorded within the same period,” Bakare-Oki told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He noted that the use of smart enforcement tools, introduced during his tenure, has significantly improved the agency’s operational efficiency.

On internal disciplinary actions, Bakare-Oki confirmed that 18 officers were sanctioned for misconduct and violation of public service rules.

“Due process was followed in every case. The disciplinary measures were implemented in line with the Lagos State Public Service Rules,” he added.

Reiterating the agency’s position on the misuse of public roads, Bakare-Oki expressed concern over the increasing trend of event-related traffic obstructions caused by social gatherings and commercial venues.

“It is unacceptable for event organisers or businesses to convert public roads into private parking lots or block access routes for entertainment purposes,” he warned.

He stressed that any facility — including clubs, banquet halls, or lounges — found to be causing obstruction through indiscriminate parking or encroachment on public roads will face immediate sanctions, including legal action.

To ensure compliance, Bakare-Oki directed all LASTMA Zonal Commanders and Monitoring Units to intensify patrols, boost intelligence gathering, and maintain strong presence in high-traffic areas — especially on weekends and during major events.

The LASTMA boss encouraged residents to report traffic violations via the agency’s toll-free emergency line: 0800-00-LASTMA (080000527862).

He also urged owners of entertainment venues to engage licensed traffic personnel and develop traffic management plans in collaboration with LASTMA ahead of large events.

“Unregulated social events that result in traffic gridlock undermine public safety and disrupt Lagos’ economic flow,” he stated.

Bakare-Oki assured that enforcement would remain firm, impartial, and rooted in legal frameworks, with the agency working closely with security and regulatory bodies to uphold a zero-tolerance policy on road obstruction across the state.