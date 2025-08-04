Traffic gridlock as flash floods take over roads, submerge homes in Lagos

FILE IMAGE

…Residents lament situation.

…As the Lagos government calls for calm, issues a safety advisory.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Residents and motorists are currently battling with the effect of the Monday early morning torrential rainfall in Lagos that has caused significant traffic gridlock due to flash floods affecting roads and submerging various homes across the metropolis.

Recall that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, had earlier predicted thundery and rainy weather activities across the nation from Monday to Wednesday, warning of possible flash floods in some areas.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja envisaged morning thunderstorms on Monday with moderate rains over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina in the northern region, as well as Lagos in the southwestern states.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies over the southern region with chances of light rain over parts of Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Abia, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states during the morning hours.

According to it, light rains are expected over parts of Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra, Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

The agency anticipated the high possibility of floods occurring over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Edo, and Delta States during the forecast period. ‎

NiMet predicted morning thunderstorms on Tuesday over the northern region with moderate rains over parts of Taraba, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, and Zamfara States.

NiMet urged the public to avoid driving under heavy rain, and states with the possibility of flash floods were told to activate the emergency response system immediately.

“Ensure warm clothing for the vulnerable persons due to low night-time temperatures, and ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collisions. ‎

“Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets, and stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

Airline operators get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said.

The agency advised the residents to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet by visiting its website, www.nimet.gov.ng.

Meanwhile, checks by Vanguard on Monday reveal that many roads, including Lagos-Abeokuta Motorway, Ikorodu Road, Apapa, Alimosho, Lekki axis, Agege, Oworosonki, and Ikotun, as well as the Long Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Motorway, among others, have been submerged, resulting in traffic snarls and vehicles left stranded with houses and shops flooded.

Many motorists and commuters who dared to move out were stranded for hours on major roads in the metropolis due to the flooded roads and streets.

While the rain, which started at about 12 midnight into early morning on Monday, was still falling at about 8 am in some parts of the state, the state government, through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, issued an advisory cautioning residents and motorists not to panic but to stay safe, as the flash floods would soon recede.

Roads both on the island and mainland sides of the state were flooded during the rainfall.

It was gathered that while traffic on some of the roads was at a standstill during the downpour, some others witnessed slow movement as motorists struggled to wade through the flash flood.

A motorist who simply identified himself as Alhaji Abu said motorists had a hectic time navigating through the flooded path of Odo Iya Alaro Bridge, of Ikorodu, at about 5am, which was heavily flooded.

Also, it was a standstill situation around Alakuko because of the bad spots on the Lagos-Abeokuta Motorway.

“Since the flood had covered all the potholes on the road, motorists had to be cautious in order not to be stranded inside the flood,” John said.

Meanwhile, a resident of Gberigbe in the Ikorodu area lamented the heavy flooding of homes, which saw residents bailing out rainwater from their homes.

Many broken-down vehicles were seen stuck in the flood.

The gridlock caused by the flood extended towards the Ikotun and Igando Roads, Oworosonki.

Motorists plying the route were seen moving slowly on the lane close to the median while they stayed away from the service lane to avoid plunging into the drainage.

As a result, commuters were unable to move around even after the rain had subsided at about 9am. Most of them were seen hanging around while waiting for the flood to recede at various bus stops, while residents stayed back at home.

Some of the residents who spoke with Vanguard called for the state government’s immediate intervention to come to their rescue over the dangerous recurrence of floods in the area during the rainy season.

One of the affected residents in the Gberigbe area, Ikorodu, who simply identified herself as Modupe Akinbiyi, said, “We do experience heavy floods each time it rains, particularly during rainy season. We are worried over this flood. We have sent several complaints to the government and the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources without positive results.”

Anthony Azubuike, a resident of Lagos Island, lamented, “The relevant authorities in the state should ensure the process of clearing the drainage channels is effectively monitored. Most of the refuse being pulled out from the drainage channels is often left beside it, and in a matter of days, they make their way back into it, blocking the channels.”

A motorist, Kunle Oyebode, also stated, “The roads have been taken over following this torrential rainfall. You can see vehicles broke down while others who are conversant with the road waded through the better part of the flood.”

Safe advisory, as Commissioner Wahab reassures, says there is no cause for alarm.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, had, during the Year 2025 Seasonal Climate Predictions (SCP) and Socio-Economic Implications for Lagos State, reassured residents of adequate preparation for the rains.

Wahab, however, urged residents of low-lying wetland areas to be alerted to relocate from the state and to move upland in order to avoid needless loss of lives and property when the need arises.

According to him, “It should be noted that the State has put in place its own network of weather stations as well as river gauge stations to monitor the weather and river levels in our state as well as increase preparedness for weather- and flood-related issues.

“The Ministry is collaborating with NiMet in the annual SCP, which has been valuable as a vital weather and early warning tool for farmers, planners, decision makers and operators of the various sectors and businesses that are likely to be impacted by the annual rainfall.

“Let me assure you that our State will continue to reap the benefits of careful and rigorous planning, as our flood control measures are being stepped up to contain any imminent rainfall.

“To ensure a flood-free and hygienic environment in the state, the Ministry has embarked on an all-year-round drainage maintenance programme for effective and efficient flood control, in addition to an efficient and sustainable solid waste management system.

“To effectively contain flooding in our state, we are determined to continue the long-established synergy and partnership with the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA), which has ensured control and monitoring of the steady and systemic release of water from Oyan Dam to prevent flooding of the downstream reaches of the Ogun River.

“This mutual relationship has been highly beneficial in the past, and we intend to sustain it.

“Therefore, the low-lying areas of Agiliti, Agboyi, Itowolo and Ajegunle communities in Lagos State are being closely monitored with respect to the likelihood of the Ogun River overflowing its banks as well as all other river basins in the state.

“The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency, LASAA, will as usual be on standbyto make sure advertising and communication agencies comply with regulations on the safety of billboards and telecommunication masts to prevent the incidences of telecommunication mast collapse caused by high wind speed, as it is expected during the onset and cessation of every rainfall season.

“This is to put all emergency response organisations, traffic management organisations, and other emergency-related organisations on high alert to help lessen the damaging effects of thunderstorms and associated heavy rainfalls in the state.

“I want to use this platform to make a plea to Lagosians, through the media, to help inform the public that, as is the case in several coastal cities across the world, it is occasionally normal to have flash floods when it rains, which will percolate or drain off rapidly a few hours after.

“It is only when such floods remain on the roads for several hours that we can report that a particular area is flooded. I therefore wish to plead with the media to avoid sensational headlines that cause panic.

“We all need to be wary of another contributory factor to flooding, which is the rise in lagoon level. Anytime there is high tidal movement, it may “lock up” the discharge points of drainage channels, and until it recedes, there will be no discharge.

“Such occurrences also cause backflow, resulting in flash flooding. But as soon as the lagoon water level recedes, all the generated stormwater will immediately be discharged, and our roads will be free.

“To our people, we sincerely appeal that they refrain from acts that can lead to flash flooding. They should stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse in unauthorised places, clogging drains with silt or construction materials, and erecting structures within and around drainage right of ways and setbacks.”