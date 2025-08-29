Traditional ruler rallies support for malaria-free Nigeria, backs Geneith campaign

By Esther Onyegbula

The fight against malaria in Nigeria received a major boost as the Mwo-Ywom of Garkawa, Plateau State, His Royal Highness AIG Bashir E. Makama Dabup III (psc+Rtd), has endorsed the Geneith Health Competition (GHC), a nationwide youth-driven campaign against the disease.

In a statement personally signed from his palace, the retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police described malaria as a preventable scourge that continues to claim lives, stressing the need for urgent, collective action. He called on federal, state and local governments, as well as private sector stakeholders, to throw their weight behind the initiative.

“The endorsement of the Geneith Health Competition represents not only a commitment to a noble cause but also a decisive action towards ensuring a healthier future for our community and the nation at large,” the monarch declared. “It is our collective responsibility to prioritize health initiatives and mobilize resources to create a malaria-free future.”

The Geneith Health Competition, organized by CEOAFRICA in partnership with Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited, targets students across secondary and tertiary institutions to serve as ambassadors for malaria awareness. The competition offers scholarships, prizes and incentives valued at over ₦1 billion, underscoring its scale and potential impact.

Makama Dabup said the entire Garkawa community would ensure student participation in the programme, equipping young people with the knowledge and advocacy skills to champion malaria prevention and treatment.

He further urged traditional rulers, community leaders, and corporate organizations to join forces with the organisers, noting that traditional institutions must play a central role in changing health outcomes.

“The support for the Geneith Health Competition is growing, and we must capitalize on this momentum,” he added. “Our united efforts are essential in effectively combating malaria and safeguarding the health of our citizens.”

With the endorsement, the Garkawa District has positioned itself as a committed partner in the campaign, setting what observers describe as a powerful example of community-led health advocacy.

The Geneith Health Competition is part of a broader national movement aimed at eradicating malaria through education, advocacy and community engagement.