Traditional drummers resume at new Olubadan palace

Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Ladoja.

By Adeola Badru

A 7-man group of traditional drummers resumed operations at the Olubadan Palace in Oke-Aremo on Monday, following their farewell at the Alalubosa residence of the immediate past Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

The development marked the end of an era and the beginning of a new one.

The drumming team, acting on the directives of the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, includes Alaro the trumpeter, Onikakaki, Onisekere, Onilu, and Onirara.

They are set to receive and entertain guests at the palace while awaiting the arrival of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Ladoja.

In a telephone interview with our correspondent, media aide to the Olubadan-designate, Chief Adeola Oloko, confirmed that the drummers signed out at Alalubosa at 12 noon and arrived at the Olubadan Palace at 1:30 PM.

They were received by the Maye Olubadan, Oloye Lekan Alabi; Gbonka Olubadan, Oloye Wasiu Adeojo; Gbonka Bogun, Oloye Monsuru Abiola; and Oloye Adeola Oloko.

According to him, the movement of the traditional drummers was approved by Oba Tajudeen Ajibola in accordance with Ibadanland chieftaincy tradition.

He said the development signified the commencement of the enthronement process for the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

In the same vein, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is expected to assent to the nomination of Oba Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan this week.

The Olubadan-in-Council, led by Oba Ajibola, has submitted Oba Ladoja’s name to the governor for official nomination.

“The motion was moved by Oba Ajibola and seconded by Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole, at last week’s council meeting held at the Olubadan Palace in Ibadan North local government area,” he added.