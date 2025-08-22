Tourism Minister halts NIHOTOUR Act enforcement to address industry tensions

Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa.

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has ordered a temporary suspension of the enforcement of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) Act, following mounting complaints from operators in the hospitality and tourism sector.

The directive came after the newly elected executives of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), led by its President, Dr. Aliyu Badaki, raised concerns during a courtesy visit in Abuja that the enforcement had led to harassment of members and created overlaps with other agencies.

Musawa stressed that her intervention was aimed at reducing tension and providing room for adjustments in the law’s implementation.

“This does not mean there will be no reforms,” the Minister said, “but we must create time to address the grey areas and conflicts. If necessary, we can always return to the National Assembly for amendments.”

She assured stakeholders that she would engage relevant agencies to prevent further harassment while discussions continue on resolving overlaps in the Act.

The suspension marks the first major test of Musawa’s leadership in balancing regulation with private sector confidence, as the tourism industry continues to push for greater inclusion in policy-making.

On the request for the resuscitation of the Presidential Council on Tourism (PCT), Musawa disclosed that her Ministry was restructuring the body to make it more effective. She explained that efforts were underway to give the President direct ownership of the Council and to co-opt relevant MDAs and stakeholders for quicker decision-making.

She also pledged that the Ministry would participate in FTAN’s annual tourism conference scheduled for November in Abuja and hinted at new initiatives soon to be unveiled for the sector.

Earlier, FTAN President Dr. Badaki urged closer collaboration with the Ministry and called for Nigeria’s stronger presence at international tourism expos, including WTM London, ITB Berlin, FITUR Spain, and ATM Dubai. He also appealed for government support to strengthen the Federation.

Backing him, FTAN Board of Trustees Chairman, Alhaji Munzali Dantata, reminded the Minister of the successes of the PCT during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration and pledged advisory support to the Ministry.

FTAN First Deputy President, Susan Akporaye, added that the private sector had been flying the flag at international exhibitions in the absence of government and urged the Ministry to carry the Federation along in intervention programmes and SME development.

Musawa, while acknowledging poor funding as a major challenge facing the Ministry, assured the private sector of stronger collaboration going forward.