Tourism key to development in Badagry communities – Council boss

By Esther Onyegbula

The Chairman of Badagry Local Government Area, Mr. Babatunde Hunpe, has called on stakeholders in the tourism sector to harness the area’s vast cultural and historical resources for the development of local communities.

Hunpe made the appeal on Saturday at the commemoration of the International Day for the Abolition of Slave Trade, organised by the council in partnership with the Confederation of Badagry Tourism Practitioners.

The council boss noted that despite its rich heritage and internationally recognised monuments, tourism in Badagry remains “under-promoted and underutilised,” stressing the need for coordinated efforts to boost investment and visibility.

“Badagry is blessed with tourism potential. We should use this for the development of our people, communities, and council,” Hunpe said.

He urged practitioners to work in synergy and harmonise activities across the division, warning that fragmentation had stalled growth in the past.

According to him, a unified tourism front would not only boost local businesses but also attract international visitors and increase revenue for Lagos State and the country.

Hunpe also led the symbolic Fitila Procession, a traditional torchlight walk, which he described as “illuminating the dark memories of our past while reaffirming the resilience, strength and dignity of the Black race.”

Also speaking, Mr. Bonu Solomon, the lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, commended the initiative, noting that uniting operators under one platform was key to sustainable development in the sector.

In a lecture, Prof. Yemi Adejumo of the University of Lagos, Akoka, advocated for Community-Based Tourism (CBT), stressing that tourism should be people-driven and resource-based to generate socio-economic benefits for locals.

Similarly, Dr. Tunde Ajose, spokesman for the Confederation of Badagry Tourism Practitioners, pledged the group’s commitment to working with the council to advance tourism and ensure that the initiative yields results.

The event featured lectures, poetry, traditional dances and the Zangheto display, alongside the 2025 Fitila Procession, which symbolised remembrance of the victims of slavery and celebration of freedom.