Top 5 laptops with the longest battery life in 2025

HP OmniBook X

By Adewale Adesewa

Technology companies are competing to produce laptops that can last longer than ever before, and in 2025, the results are impressive. New reviews show that some laptops now last between 15 and 25 hours without charging, far beyond the average workday. This breakthrough is changing how students, professionals and travellers use their computers.



HP OmniBook X

One of the biggest winners this year is the HP OmniBook X, which has amazed reviewers with tests showing between 16 and 25 hours of battery life. The secret is its Snapdragon X Elite ARM chip, which is designed to save power while still running fast. At less than three pounds in weight and with a bright 14-inch OLED screen, it is a perfect choice for people who want a laptop that is light, smart and reliable all day.

Read Also: 5 things to consider when buying a laptop



Dell

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7441 has also made headlines with its outstanding battery life, lasting over 23 hours in video playback tests. Unlike very expensive premium ultrabooks, this Dell model offers long endurance at a lower price. Reviewers have called it the “endurance king” because it balances strong performance with affordability, making it a good option for students and office workers. Another strong performer is the Dell XPS 13 (2024 Snapdragon model), which reached nearly 20 hours of browsing in real-world tests. The laptop is thin, light, and stylish, but what makes it stand out is its use of ARM-based Snapdragon technology, which consumes less power than traditional Intel chips. This makes it a favourite for professionals who travel often and need a device that lasts through meetings, flights and long work sessions.



MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4 Pro)

Apple has also raised the bar with its new MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4 Pro), which lasted almost 21 hours in testing. This machine combines a large battery with Apple’s highly efficient M4 Pro chip, giving it both strong performance and excellent stamina. Creators, video editors and designers can now enjoy desktop-level power in a laptop that still lasts nearly a full day without needing to plug in.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4 Pro)



MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4)

This is for those who want something smaller, the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4) offers a compact but still powerful option. It achieved more than 18 hours of battery life in reviews, proving that good things can come in smaller packages. With its lightweight and energy-efficient Apple silicon, it is ideal for professionals who want performance and portability in one device.



LG Gram 17 (2025)

Finally, the LG Gram 17 (2025) is another laptop that has impressed with its balance of size and stamina. Despite having a very large 17-inch display, it lasted over 15 hours in web-surfing tests. Weighing just about 3.2 pounds, it shows that big-screen laptops no longer need to be heavy or short-lived, making it perfect for those who like larger displays but still want to move around easily.

Vanguard News