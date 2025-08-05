Top 5 countries with highest FIBA Women’s AfroBasket trophies

By Patrick Igwe

The FIBA Women’s AfroBasket trophy is a tournament that has been held every two years since 1966, and it is used to determine Africa’s champion and serves as qualification for global events like the FIBA Women’s World Cup and the Olympics. The competition typically features 12–16 national teams, grouped in preliminary rounds before knockout stages.

The competition has evolved over the years. From 1966 to the 1980s, North and Central African countries like Egypt and Zaire dominated.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Senegal and DR Congo led while Nigeria began emerging.

From the 2010s to now, Nigeria has been the dominant force in African women’s basketball.

In 2025, Nigeria made history with five consecutive titles, while South Sudan shocked the continent with a bronze medal debut, hinting at a generational shift. This article highlights 5 countries that have the most FIBA Women’s AfroBasket trophies.

1. Senegal – 11 titles

The Senegal women’s basketball team is the most decorated in AfroBasket Women’s history. Senegal dominated from the 1970s through the early 2000s. Having won the trophy 11 times in the following years: 1974, 1977, 1979, 1981, 1984, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2000, 2009, 2015.

Senegal’s most recent qualification into the final was in the year 2019. In 2023, they were runners-up to Nigeria. Despite not winning recently, Senegal has reached the final five times since 2015.

2. Nigeria – 7 titles

The modern powerhouse and defending champions, with a record-breaking five straight titles from 2017 to 2025 and a 29-game unbeaten streak. The Nigerian women’s basketball team stands tall and strong in African women’s basketball.

Nigeria has won the trophy in the following years: 2003, 2005, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025.

The Nigerian women’s basketball team is known for defence, physicality, and strong team cohesion, with names like Ezinne Kalu in 2019, Adaora Elonu in 2021 and Amy Okonkwo in 2023 and 2025.

3. DR Congo – 3 titles

Years Won: 1983, 1986, 1994

DR Congo, formerly known as Zaire, is the first Central African country to dominate AfroBasket Women. However, their rise was short-lived and after their peak, they have not returned to podium contention for the trophy.

4. Angola – 2 titles

Years Won: 2011, 2013

Angola rose in the 2010s and broke the hold of Senegal and Nigeria temporarily, with back-to-back wins that helped solidify their competitive legacy during that period.

5. Mali – 1 title

Won the trophy in 2007

Mali is the only other West African team to claim the trophy alongside Nigeria, with recent impact in the women’s AfroBasket world. Mali emerged as silver medalists in 2021 and 2025, and have since shown consistent top-tier performances.