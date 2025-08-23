Tony Ademuyiwa, friends honour Bola Idowu at 80

By Folorunsho Olumuyiwa

It was a moment filled with joy, reflection, and gratitude as ethnomusicologist Adejugbe Tony Ademuyiwa, Head of Music Capacity Building, Apostolic Faith, West and Central Africa, led a group of friends and protégés to celebrate the 80th birthday of his first music teacher, Sister Bola Idowu, a legendary organist and harpist whose life of music and ministry continues to inspire generations.

Born on July 27, 1945, Sister Bola Idowu has lived a remarkable life of service to God and humanity. During the visit, she was cheerful, enlightened, and deeply appreciative of the gathering, offering heartfelt prayers for Tony and his friends.

For Tony, the celebration was deeply personal. His journey in music began under the discipline and guidance of Mama Idowu in April 1983. Though he joined the class midway, what seemed daunting at first became the defining foundation of his lifelong career in music. With her encouragement, notes, and personal mentoring, she nurtured his skills and set him on a path of excellence. He often says that his music history is not complete without the mention of Sister Bola Idowu.

Speaking at the event, Tony said:

“Mama Idowu laid the foundation for my journey in music. She was more than a teacher; she was a mentor who pushed me to take learning seriously. The discipline she instilled in me has stayed with me for life. I often wonder why we have so few female organists today in churches because my earliest memories of church music were shaped by women. The first organist in my church was Sister Dorcas Okunyemi, and the first organists in our immediate branches, Sister Akinboye at Agege and Sister Olusola Idowu at Oto Awori, were also women. Sister Bola Idowu and Sister Nne George were also organists at Agege. Their dedication was extraordinary.”

During the visit, Tony raised a concern, wondering why the number of female organists had declined over the years despite the strong foundation laid by female pioneers.

In response, the current Principal Organist, Elisha Ogunade, who was present at the gathering, acknowledged the gap and assured the audience:

“We’re working on it. We are intentionally rebuilding the pipeline for female organists through early exposure classes, mentorship, targeted training sessions, and inclusive audition pathways. The goal is to ensure more young women can train, serve, and lead from the console in the years ahead.”

Other tributes flowed as well. Mr. Gboyega Adelola, who was present during Mama Idowu’s active years, reminisced about her unique style on the organ, even mimicking her touch on the piano to the delight of all. “Mama had a way of making the organ speak. Her music could move both the choir and the congregation in ways words could not,” he said.

Beyond her musical ministry, Sister Idowu also had a distinguished professional career at Nigerian Airways, where her international exposure enriched her contributions to the church and its music ministry.

As protégés, colleagues, and friends gathered around her, the celebration of 80 fruitful years became more than a birthday; it was a recognition of a gospel veteran, mentor, and trailblazer whose impact resonates to this day.

Folorunsho Olumuyiwa wrote in from Lagos