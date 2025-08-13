Toke Makinwa announces pregnancy, expecting first child

By Precious Osadebe

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has announced that she is expecting her first child.

The actress and vlogger broke the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday, describing it as the “biggest project” and the “highest calling” of her life.

Reflecting on her journey, Toke expressed deep gratitude to God, noting that the timing of her pregnancy was perfect and a testament to divine faithfulness.

The 40-year-old revealed that the experience had transformed her life, strengthened her faith, and prepared her for motherhood.

She wrote, ”The biggest project of my life, the highest calling ever! 2025,.. What a difference a year can make. That was my prophetic declaration entering into the new year. Dear God, You did this one, you have completely changed my life. You opened this door that nobody can shut.

“I hope I never get over what you’ve done for me, you stirred the waters and put me in yourself. This testimony, the timing…. You make all things beautiful in your time and this is just perfect. You are the God that will put his own reputation at risk just to save me, all that time I was convinced you had forgotten me, l didn’t understand why it took so long but now I see it. You worked on my heart posture to get me ready for the biggest blessing and the highest calling. You truly are the God of time and chance.

“Listen,….., God is never late, and God can be trusted. My healed pain will break someone else’s chain and that’s why you’ve put us on here to shine your light. My Seasonis here.

“I’ve worn so many hats over the years but this one trumps it all and l’m so humbled to have been chosen.

“You guys have been with me from the start, the girl you met on radio, the brand you’ve supported all these years, this victory is major. You get to see me as a Mother, I get to raise my own. Na me be this????? Hallelujah!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!. My bug, I cannot wait to meet you, you’ve made me the happiest person on earth baby, thank you.

“Thank you for choosing me to come through life to be the greatest reflection of God’s grace.

“The answer to my prayers, this whole journey has given me life, you’ve blessed me already. My heart is over the moon!. Here’s life lately….”

Fans and colleagues have flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages, celebrating the milestone.