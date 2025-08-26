Tochil Nwaneri attends Japan expo, joins President Tinubu at Brazil forum

As part of his unrelenting efforts to contribute his quota towards the socio-economic development of Nigeria: Chairman of Tochil Group, Imo – born international business strategist, management consultant, and diplomat – Amb. Dr. Tochil Nwaneri— was among the over 10,000 visitors who participated at the just concluded Business Expo in Japan; a high level strategic business meeting which created the platform to promote businesses, seek for development partners, and foreign investors in critical sectors like: agriculture, tourism, real estate, renewable energy, e-transportation, health, information technology, oil and gas.

He also joined Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Nigeria’s president and other high profile dignitaries during the state working visit to Brazil; where he also participated very actively in the Brazil – Nigeria Business Forum.

A former Special Adviser on Economic and Foreign Investment to the Prime Minister of Sáo Tomé & Príncipe, his rich participation at the Business Forum underscored his global impact, wider contacts, and cross- continental investment alignment, fostering landmark partnerships in sub-Saharan Africa, the Caribbean, and across Europe using his companies: Earnwell Micro Finance Bank and Centrafrigue Investment Group (CIG)- a pan – African and global investment conglomerate established to further strengthen and create investment opportunities in the oil & gas industry, financial sector, road construction, and foreign diplomacy.

Lending his voice as a serial entrepreneur, investor, and development partner during the high-level business interactive session, Dr. Tochil Nwaneri (Global Peace Ambassador ) stated that the Brazil- Nigeria Business Forum is also about deepening political trust, expanding cultural exchange, and harnessing shared opportunities in renewable energy, climate resilience, and digital transformation.

Moving forward, the two countries have set ambitious targets to revive and expand their trade partnership. At several fora, leaders pledged to push trade back above US $2 billion, with a longer-term goal of reaching US $3.5 billion by 2030.

This project, if fully implemented, is estimated to provide about 100,000 direct jobs and over 5 million indirect jobs. The program is anticipated to advance agricultural mechanisation and food security in Nigeria. It is imperative to note that the Green Imperative Agreement was signed during the visit of the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Mauro Viera, in Abuja this year.

The two-day successful business summit provided an avenue for Amb. Dr. Tochil Nwaneri to share the same space and global stage with world leaders and renowned industry experts in the maritime, oil and gas, engineering, road construction, information technology, agriculture, renewable energy, transportation, commerce, and biotechnology.