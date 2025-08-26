Tobore Anne Emorhokpor: Championing Nigerian Women in the UK

Tobore Anne Emorhokpor, Assoc CIPD, MPharm, is a passionate community leader, philanthropist, and women’s advocate making a remarkable difference through her work in the UK and Nigeria. She is the founder of Nigerian Women in the UK (NWIU), a fast-growing network of over 18,000 women that has become a trusted support system for women and families navigating life in the United Kingdom.

Founded six years ago and officially registered as a Community Interest Company (CIC) in 2024, NWIU addresses some of the most pressing challenges women face, including safeguarding, domestic abuse, childcare, accommodation, and social services. The organisation also advocates for children, handling cases of bullying, welfare, and integration, ensuring families feel supported and empowered.

Beyond her leadership role with NWIU, Tobore Anne Emorhokpor has spent nearly a decade giving back to women and children in Nigeria. From paying school fees and covering medical bills to funding vocational training and seeding small businesses, her impact has been life-changing for countless families across two continents.

Her dedication has earned her international recognition, including:

Mumpreneur of the Year, Yummy Mummy Awards (2025)

Right Livelihood Award, Drum Majors for Peace (2021), for her work in reducing hunger and inequality

Speaking about her mission, Emorhokpor says:

“For me, whether in Nigeria or the UK, the goal is the same, to empower women, protect children, and create spaces where families can thrive. No woman should ever feel alone in her journey.”

In addition to her community leadership, she is the founder of Michrichmeg Ltd and partners with Utility Warehouse, where she mentors families on saving money on essential bills and creating additional income streams through digital tools and practical training.

Balancing her professional and philanthropic responsibilities with family life, Emorhokpor is raising three children alongside her supportive husband. Her story is one of resilience, compassion, and leadership, making her a true role model for women everywhere.