 ‘To Kill A Monkey’ put me outside of my comfort zone – Shine Rosman

By Ayo Onikoyi

Actress Shine Rosman has opened up about her powerful role in the much-talked-about film “To Kill A Monkey”, describing it as one of the most transformative experiences of her career.

In an interview with News Central, Rosman shared how embodying the character “Sparkles” pushed her creatively and emotionally.

“Channeling Sparkles definitely put me outside of my comfort zone. But I enjoyed every moment of it. God is good. God helps one with everything. You just have to ask Him,” she said.

The film, which has garnered massive attention despite minimal traditional publicity, is being praised for its raw storytelling . Rosman attributed the film’s success to divine grace.

“People shoot amazing films all the time. It really just takes the grace of God to be at this level of people just embracing the project and the authenticity about it,” she noted.

“She has done no PR. I don’t know if people notice it. The PR that has come out of this movie has been so authentic. She has had to do nothing. And this film has sold itself, beyond and above. That’s just grace.”

Rosman also praised the experience of working under a female director Kemi Adetiba, describing it as both inspiring and validating.

“There is something incredible about working with female directors. Every time I work with them, I feel like I am doing what I should be doing. Nothing gets by them, the nails, the hair, the makeup. Nothing gets past her. She is such a detailed and a unique person. It was incredible working with her.”

Beyond her personal journey in To Kill A Monkey, Rosman reflected on the broader challenges women face in the entertainment industry, particularly in music.

“I do think sometimes there are ways women are held back in entertainment, especially in music. It’s a very difficult space for women to navigate,” she added.