Tizel Cybersecurity wins Digital Transformation Company of the Year

By Efe Onodjae

Tizel Cybersecurity, Nigeria’s foremost cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions provider, has been awarded “Digital Transformation Company of the Year” by Technology Africa, in collaboration with TechTV. This prestigious recognition celebrates Tizel’s unwavering commitment to powering national digital transformation through cutting-edge cybersecurity innovation and secure IT solutions.

Operating at the intersection of technology, security, and transformation, Tizel Cybersecurity offers a full spectrum of services ranging from software development, NDPR & GDPR compliance, vulnerability and threat protection, network security, data and cloud security, to cybersecurity training and capacity building.

The firm partners with global tech giants such as Microsoft, ForcePoint, Fraud.net, Netcraft, Cisco, PECB, and Quest, bringing world-class solutions to the local Nigerian market. It also collaborates closely with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) to ensure regulatory alignment and national security standards.

Receiving the award, Happiness Obioha, Chief Executive Officer of Tizel Cybersecurity, stated:

“This honour reflects our deep-rooted mission to deliver cybersecurity that is not just reactive but transformational. At Tizel, we believe that secure digital transformation is foundational to national development. Our solutions are designed to empower businesses, support governments, and future-proof Nigeria’s digital economy.”

In a remarkable double honour, Ms. Obioha was also awarded Outstanding Woman in Tech at the Titans of Tech Conference & Expo 2025, themed “Game Changers – Shaping the Future of Technology”. The award spotlights her visionary leadership, her pivotal role in advancing cybersecurity discourse, and her inspiration to young women in technology across Africa.

With its unmatched local insight, global technology alliances, and trusted expertise, Tizel Cybersecurity continues to be a trailblazer in Nigeria’s digital economy — delivering secure, scalable, and sustainable technology solutions that protect, transform, and enable.

Tizel is a global system integrator and managed services provider. Our expertise and capabilities across many industries with business function to deliver digital innovation solutions to support our clients’ businesses.

Its extensive service portfolio includes cybersecurity advisory, software development, infrastructure protection, NDPR/GDPR compliance, database activity monitoring (DAM), privileged access management (PAM), firewall and DDoS protection, and capacity-building training. With trusted partnerships and a proven track record, Tizel is dedicated to safeguarding data, ensuring regulatory compliance, and enabling digital innovation that drives national development.

Tizel Cybersecurity remain dedicated to securing digital transformation journeys for businesses, governments, and institutions.