Titilola Ajayi’s “Mr. & Mrs. Parker” berths on YouTube

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood’s latest sensation, “Mr. & Mrs. Parker,” produced by Titilola Ajayi also known as Omoposh made its digital debut on Motionflixtv’s YouTube channel on August 28, 2025, drawing widespread attention for its unique narrative and ensemble cast.

Featuring renowned stars Akin Lewis, Mide Martins, Kemity, Tokunbo Awoga, and the highly anticipated acting debut of celebrated singer 9ice, the film was launched at a glamourous Lagos premiere and promises to deliver premium storytelling to audiences across Nigeria and beyond.

The film intricately weaves heartfelt romance with gripping family drama, centering on characters living dual lives as philanthropists and individuals with challenging secrets.

This bold narrative direction sets “Mr. & Mrs. Parker” apart in a crowded Nollywood landscape.

Speaking on the project, producer Titilola Ajayi who also acted in the movie said:

“As the producer of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Parker,’ I am deeply proud to present a film that not only blends heartfelt romance and gripping family drama but also features truly outstanding performances from our talented cast, including the acting debut of singer Nice. Our story stands out for its unique portrayal of dual personalities—philanthropists by day, with a secret life that challenges perceptions and forces difficult choices. As a filmmaker, I believe every story told from the heart is a good story, and I poured my passion into making this project unique and beautiful. I want audiences to experience the richness of our characters and the depth of their struggles. More than anything, I hope this film inspires viewers to strive towards their goals no matter the challenges they face. ‘Mr. & Mrs. Parker’ is truly a premium movie, and I am confident it signals an exciting new chapter for Nollywood and for everyone who worked so hard to bring it to life.”