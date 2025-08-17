Tinubu’s State Visit: Nigeria, Brazil to sign MoU on direct flight

The Federal Republic of Nigeria is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federative Republic of Brazil on a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) to unlock direct flights.

Mr Obafemi Bajomo, Special Adviser on Foreign Direct Investments to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Bajomo stated that the final documents and instruments in the BASA are ready for exchange and execution with the Brazilian authorities during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Brazil.

NAN reports that Tinubu left Abuja on Aug. 15 for a two-nation working visit to Japan and Brazil.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, Tinubu will participate in the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), holding in Yokohama from Aug. 20 to Aug 22.

From Japan, the President will proceed to Brasilia on August 24 for a two-day state visit, at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Lula da Silva.

Bajomo told NAN that Mr. Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, will join President Tinubu on the high-profile State visit to Brasilia for the signing of the agreement.

According to him, the BASA is expected to pave the way for four to five weekly direct flights, likely operated by Nigerian carriers such as Air Peace and Caverton, marking a new chapter in South Atlantic aviation.

“At the heart of this visit lies a long-anticipated breakthrough, the signing of BASA, a milestone that promises to redefine air connectivity, trade, and cultural exchange between the two largest economies in Africa and South America.

“This journey began in May 2025, when the Minister led a Nigerian delegation to Brazil to open formal bilateral talks with his counterpart, Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho.

“ Those discussions, held in Brasília went beyond ceremonial pleasantries, they birthed a technical working group tasked with harmonising the BASA for imminent signature, “ he said.

According to him, both nations committed to bypassing bureaucratic bottlenecks, pushing the agreement from discussion to execution in record time.

“Today, that vision stands on the cusp of reality, with all statutory processes and ministerial vetting.

“Also, legal clearance by the Federal Ministry of Justice, and Federal Executive Council approval—already completed.

“The direct flights by the BASA will reduce travel time, cut logistics costs, and open new trade corridors for agricultural products, manufactured goods, and services.

“For Nigerian exporters, Brazilian markets will become more accessible than ever before.

“With deep-rooted Yoruba heritage woven into Brazil’s history, this agreement reactivates centuries-old cultural bonds, opening opportunities for tourism, festivals, and people-to-people exchanges, “ he said.

Beyond air routes, Bajomo added that both ministers had mapped out plans for technical cooperation, including pilot training and airport infrastructure upgrades, among others, to position Nigeria as a stronger player in global aviation.

“If signed as planned, the BASA will be a bridge of opportunity. It will connect two continents through commerce, tourism, and share aspirations, strengthening not only economic resilience but also cultural understanding.

“As Nigeria and Brazil prepare to ink this historic deal, they are not just signing an agreement—they are writing a new chapter in transcontinental partnership, one that could resonate for generations, “ he said.

Bajomo quoted Keyamo as describing Nigeria and Brazil as twins separated at birth, now reunited, which signals the the cultural and economic depth of the relationship.

