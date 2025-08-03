Tinubu’s second term will earn Nigeria ceaseless growth – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Mr Kehinde Olaosebikan, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu’s second term would guarantee continuous growth and development in Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen in Ibadan on Sunday, Olaosebikan stated that the president would, at the end of his second term in 2031, produce a successor with enviable leadership qualities, similar to his own.

He said that Nigerians should expect a successor with qualities like those of a former governor of Lagos state, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola.

According to him, the president has the requisite knowledge to identify a good successor who will ensure continuous progress in Nigeria, just as he did in Lagos state in 2007.

He, however, described the gang-up by some politicians of northern extraction against the president as pointless, counterproductive, and anti-development.

He reiterated that the constitution of Nigeria allows the president to go for two terms in office, noting that Tinubu’s second tenure would be in the best interest of the northern region and the country at large.

Olaosebikan maintained that the president would not only leave the country far better, but also ensure sustained growth and development through strategic leadership transition.

“Before the expiration of the second term in 2031, the president will fully deploy his time-tested strategies and hand over the baton of leadership to the best and most competent Nigerian.

“With the president’s far-reaching policies and audacious steps that are already leading to unprecedented growth of our economy, industry and commerce, all what we need to do as citizens is to support him with our prayers,” he said.

The former Chief Press Secretary of Oyo State noted that Tinubu’s antecedents indicate that Nigeria is in excellent hands, without any fear or form of relapse when he leaves office.

He therefore appealed to agitators to end their bitterness and hate against the president, while expressing readiness to join the overwhelming majority of Nigerians already supporting and working for his much-deserved second term.

Olaosebikan said that President Tinubu’s political permutations and expectations in Lagos state in the year 2007 strategically produced Gov Fasola, a brilliant and outstanding lawyer.

According to him, Fasola, who was presented by Tinubu then, was eventually adjudged the ”best man for the job” among others who contested for the position of governor.

“Fasola builds on the solid foundation laid by Tinubu; he also consolidated on the policies and programmes of his predecessor and progressively developed Lagos state, making it a model for other states in Nigeria, in virtually all aspects of life.

“From an internally generated revenue of about N600m in 1996, Lagos state now generates over 100 billion Naira in a month and occupies the position of the second biggest economy in Africa, generating over 1.3 trillion Naira internally in 2024.

“If president Tinubu could accomplish and sustain such unmatched feats in Lagos state for 26 years, the greatness being established for Nigeria by the present government will be permanent, “he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olaosebikan was the former Chairman of Oluyole Local Government and the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Lam Adesina of Oyo State from 1999 to 2003.

Vanguard News