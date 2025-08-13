Tinubu’s S-East inclusion in railway project commendable – Igbo Community

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Igbo Community Association, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for initiating plans to build light railway lines across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, with special appreciation for the inclusion of the South East.

Describing the move as a step towards reversing decades of infrastructural neglect, the association welcomed it as a gesture of national unity and economic empowerment.

In a statement jointly signed by its President General, Engr. Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, and Secretary General, Emmanuel Chinwoke Onah, the group praised the President for responding to their calls for railway development in the South East, calling it a historic step that will integrate the region into the national development agenda.

The statement noted the historical neglect of the South East since the Nigerian Civil War and expressed optimism that the project would unlock the region’s economy, boost trade, create jobs, and reduce restiveness.

“We are glad to be considered and regarded as Nigerians again,” the statement read.

Highlighting the economic potential, Engr. Ellis-Ezenekwe said: “When the railway lines come to life, the trade and business activities within the South East will experience a boost that will create employment and reduce restiveness. We thank you, Mr. President, for answering our call.

“This action on his part is sure to begin to reverse the many years of infrastructural dilapidation that have littered the various geopolitical regions of Nigeria,” the statement added, stressing the broader national impact of the project.