Tinubu’s Re-Election: Group disagrees with Aiyedatiwa on collapse of campaign groups

Gov Aiyedatiwa

— Says GMT sis a national support group

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A group campaigning for the re- election of President Bola Tinubu in Ondo state, the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT), has disagreed with the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on the collapse of all party support groups into a unified structure.

Recall that the governor at the party’s leaders caucus meeting held at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure, directed the groups to come under a unified structure.

The party members across the state have expressed concern over the directive given by the state governor.

A statement by the groups Director of Media, Oyewamide Ojo, said in Akure, the state capital that “We wish to state categorically that, while we fully support unity within the party, it is important to recognize the role of diverse political support formations during election seasons.

” History offers clear examples: during the last governorship election in Ondo State, several groups including LACO-FS, O Datiwa Group, Lucky Disciples, Partners with Lucky and O Datiwa Ladies worked alongside the party to deliver a resounding 18–0 victory.

” Similarly, under the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, vibrant groups such as Aketi Mandate Group, Team Aketi, Ajapada, Ibi Giga Ambassadors and Ibi Giga Initiatives all made notable contributions to the electoral success of the party.

“At the national level, support groups like SWAGGA, Tinubu Door to Door, Asiwaju Support Group, BAT Reforms Group were instrumental in mobilizing support for President Tinubu during the last presidential election.

” These examples underscore the importance and legitimacy of diverse support structures working toward a common goal.

” In light of this, we affirm that the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT) is a national organization with structures across the 36 states and the FCT.

“It is not a product of Ondo State politics, nor is it confined to it. GMT is headquartered in Lagos and coordinated by Hon. Bisi Yusuf.

“Our membership cuts across party affiliations and comprises Nigerians who believe in and support the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We therefore urge our members, supporters and intending members to disregard any misleading interpretations suggesting that GMT must collapse into another support group.

“With less than two years until the next general elections, our focus remains on mobilizing broad-based support for President Tinubu’s policies, ideals and achievements.

“We call on all our local government coordinators to intensify grassroots engagement across party lines, educating citizens about the progress recorded under President Tinubu’s administration and strengthening public confidence in his leadership.

The group added that ” We also appeal to Governor Aiyedatiwa to continue prioritizing party unity and party supremacy, infrastructure development, completion of legacy projects initiated by his late predecessor and adherence to governance guided by integrity and the fear of God.

“These actions will not only strengthen our party’s chances in future elections but will also reflect the quality of APC leadership in Ondo State.

“We sincerely thank the governor for convening the caucus meeting, the first of its kind since he assumed office over a year and a half ago, and we welcome his assurance that the party will henceforth be accorded its rightful place in governance decisions.

“As a show of continued collaboration, GMT plans to pay a courtesy visit to the governor to formally brief him on the group’s structure and activities in the state, especially in preparation for the visit of the national leadership of GMT to Ondo State.

“We remain committed to unity, progress and the advancement of President Tinubu’s vision for a better Nigeria.

The group however, said that the governors ” call for cohesion and respect for party supremacy is both timely and commendable.

According to them ” We wholeheartedly appreciate Governor Aiyedatiwa’s gesture, particularly his commitment to ensuring that the party is actively involved in the government’s decision-making processes.