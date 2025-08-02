Tinubu’s re-election: Aiyedatiwa disbands multiple campaign groups in Ondo

— Launches unified campaign platform

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of the 2027 Presidential election, the Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has stopped multiple campaign groups from canvassing support for President Bola Tinubu and launched a unified campaign platform.

Before now, many groups that have been championing the re-election bid of the President in the state include the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu, the Asiwaju Mandate Group and the PBAT Continuity Project.

The governor’s hurried move was seen as a desperate bid to control all the structures of party ahead of the election following disenchantment by party faithful and supporters across the state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa at the party’s emergency meeting of the state leaders caucus held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Akure, weekend, launched a unified campaign platform, Ondo State for Tinubu 2027, which he described as the umbrella body for all pro-Tinubu groups in the state.

A party leader told Vanguard that loyalists of the governor were not comfortable with the emergence of the various groups, despite their shared objective of delivering the state for President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

He said that ” the invitation letters for the meeting were personally signed by the governor, not the party secretary? That tells you how serious this is.

According to him there are concerns in the governors camp about the rising influence of key party figures leading the groups and the danger of them using such structure to wrestle power from the governor ahead of the next governorship election in the state in year 2028.

The governors think tank, it was gathered decided to play a fast one on the sponsor’s of the group in a bid to abort any sinister agenda they might have in mind against the governor after the 2027 election.

One of the governors aide told Vanguard that “It was a coup, the governor’s kitchen cabinet read between the lines and suspected that the sponsors of the groups have sinister agenda after the 2027 general election, hence the move by the governor not cut their wings.

” With the ban, all the groups will now operate under a single and unified platform for the president.

“The joker behind the convening of the partys leaders caucus meeting by the governor was to curtail the growing influence of these groups.

” The governor together with the party leaders across the state has launched a new and central group.

“He has asserted greater control of the party ahead of the election.

Meanwhile, the governor said the meeting was hosted ” in a move to strengthen the ruling party in the State.

Aiyedatiwa said that the meeting was for the statutory members of the party’s Caucus under the leadership of the Governor, to replicate the National Caucus of the party in the state.

Addressing the party leaders after an interactive session, Governor Aiyedatiwa called for unity and expressed optimism that the APC will continue to wax stronger in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

While saying that the State Caucus will now meet on a regular basis, the Governor reiterated the supremacy of the party, adding that all groups in the State must work under the leadership of the party.

According to him ” Our strength lies in our unity and all of us as leaders of the APC in the State must come together to build on the foundation already laid.

“Because we are heading towards general elections, it is expected that various support groups will spring up.

“However, all groups must be under the leadership of the Central Party structure which has the State Working Committee and the State Caucus as core components.

“We don’t have any pending governorship election here in Ondo State. Therefore, we have to focus all our efforts on mobilising grassroots votes for the re-election of the President in 2007.

“It is granted that the President will win the election. However, for us in the South West and Ondo State, the victory must be overwhelming”,

At the end of the meeting, the party leaders unanimously endorsed the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, floating an umbrella structure named ‘Ondo State for Tinubu 2027’.

The Caucus later appointed the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti and the State Secretary of the APC, Mrs. Roseline Okafor, to coordinate the state secretariat of the Caucus.

Those who attended the meeting included the Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami and two of his predecessors, Alhaji Ali Olanusi and Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo.

Others included Senator Jide Ipinsagba of Ondo North and Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire of Ondo Central, as well as former Senators Titus Olupitan and Remi Okunrinboye.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, former Speakers Kenneth Olawale, Victor Olabimtan, Bamidele Oleyeloogun, Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Ololade Gbegudu, former Deputy Speakers Dare Emiola and Abayomi Akinruntan were in attendance

Members of the House of Representatives in attendance included Hon. Abiola Makinde, Hon. Derin Adesida and Hon. Jimi Odimayo, as well as former Reps Ifedayo Abegunde, Gbenga Elegbeleye, Kolawole Babatunde and Tajudeen Adefisoye.

The party leadership in the state was led by the Chairman, Engr Ade Adetimehin. Former Chairmen of the defunct ACN, Mrs. Jumoke Ajasin-Anifowose and Ambassador Sola Iji, were also in attendance.