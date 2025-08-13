Tinubu’s policies driving maritime growth, says Shippers Council boss

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms are unlocking growth across key sectors, with the maritime industry emerging as one of the biggest winners, according to Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Mr. Pius Akutah.

Speaking in Abuja during an interaction with members of the Conference of Benue Journalists (CBJ), Akutah described the creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy as a major turning point for the nation’s economy.

“That move alone signalled serious intent to unlock Nigeria’s ocean economy,” he said.

He noted that the maritime sector, once underutilised, is now experiencing a transformation driven by policy alignment for sustainability, investment, and global competitiveness. The port economy, he added, is undergoing a “quiet revolution” with infrastructure upgrades, rising cargo exports, and record levels of foreign direct investment.

“Before now, vessels came in and left empty. Today, Nigerian exporters are filling those containers, and the entire port logistics chain is becoming more efficient and productive,” Akutah said.

He also highlighted government initiatives to establish inland dry ports and logistics hubs to connect the hinterlands, aiming to position Nigeria as West Africa’s maritime gateway, including for landlocked nations.

Akutah credited the progress to Tinubu’s bold economic measures – from fuel subsidy removal to fiscal reforms – which, he said, have shifted the economy from “crawling” to “walking, even running” in critical sectors.

Beyond the economy, he praised the administration’s role in sports, citing the achievements of the Super Falcons and D’Tigress as signs of a “nation regaining its footing.”

On the president’s impact in Benue, Akutah expressed appreciation for the appointment of Benue indigenes to strategic federal positions, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“Political pressure may rise, but the president has stood with Benue. It’s only fair that Benue stands with him going into the next elections,” he said.

When asked about the 2027 governorship race in Benue, Akutah confirmed receiving calls to run but said he would decide at the right time after wide consultations.

“For now, we’re focused on strengthening APC and delivering more votes for the president in 2027,” he added.