Tinubu’s FCC appointments promote federal character, national unity – Onuigbo

President Bola Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent reconstitution of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) has been hailed as a major step toward strengthening national unity and stability.

Hon. Sam Onuigbo, a member of the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and former two-term member of the House of Representatives, praised the President for appointing individuals of proven character and competence.

In a statement signed by Onuigbo, he commended the selection of Obinna Oriaku, Jerry Alagbaoso, and Ayo Omidiran as FCC Commissioners, describing the move as consistent with the principles of equity and inclusivity.

He particularly lauded the appointment of Omidiran as FCC Chairperson, calling her a seasoned leader with a strong record of public service.

“I must commend Mr. President and the leader of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for showing once again that he is determined to build a great nation. I am remarkably impressed by the President’s choice of Hon. Omidiran to chair the Federal Character Commission at this point in time of our national reformation,” Onuigbo said.

He stressed the FCC’s importance in ensuring fair representation and equitable resource distribution across Nigeria’s diverse regions.

According to him, the appointments reflect the President’s commitment to the federal character principle, which is vital for national cohesion in a multi-ethnic country like Nigeria.

Onuigbo also noted that competence and integrity in appointments build public trust, saying: “The President has shown that the building of a great nation may take baby steps, but it demands tact, patience, and foresight.”

Recalling Omidiran’s achievements during her time in the House of Representatives, where she served as Deputy Chairman of the Sports Committee and sat on committees for Women Affairs and Women in Parliament, Onuigbo said her experience makes her well-suited for the FCC role.

He added that the timing of her appointment is symbolic, coming shortly after Nigeria’s sporting triumphs at the Female Cup of Nations and AfroBasket tournaments.

.“At a time when the Falcons and D’Tigress made Nigeria proud, President Tinubu has shown that he values the contribution of women as partners in progress,” he remarked.

Onuigbo, sponsor of the Climate Change Act 2021, expressed confidence that the new FCC team will support the Renewed Hope Agenda by promoting inclusivity, fairness, and national development.