Tinubu’s appointment of Ojulari as NNPC boss merited – NANS

Bayo Ojulari

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointment of Mr Ojulari as Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), describing it as both merit-based and strategic.

In a statement signed by NANS President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, the association pointed to Mr Ojulari’s long-standing experience and impressive track record in the oil and gas industry.

“Mr Ojulari’s credible antecedents and deep industry expertise give us confidence that he will steer NNPC Ltd with professionalism, vision, and accountability,” the statement read.

NANS noted that the appointment reflects the need for capable leadership in strategic national roles, especially in the petroleum sector, which remains central to Nigeria’s economy.

The group urged the new GCEO to prioritise completing and reviving Nigeria’s refineries, stressing that functional refineries would reduce reliance on imported petroleum products, save foreign exchange, create jobs, and strengthen energy security.

“We task Mr Ojulari to work relentlessly towards enhancing local refining capacity. Achieving this will boost our economy, improve energy security, and make petroleum products more affordable for Nigerians,” Oladoja said.

NANS also pledged to work with NNPC Ltd under Mr Ojulari’s leadership to promote transparency, accountability, and youth participation in the oil and gas sector.