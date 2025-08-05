Tinubu’s aide distances self from alleged harassment of communities in Ogun

Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Special Duties, Alhaji Kamorudeen Yusuf

Alhaji Yusuf Kamorudeen, Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Special Duties, has dissociated himself from a social media post alleging his involvement in a conspiracy with a traditional ruler to harass the Ogu communities in Ado-Odo, Ogun State.

The allegation posted on Facebook on Tuesday claimed that some people are using their relationship with the president’s aide to oppress and harass Ogu communities in the town.

However, Alhaji Yusuf has distanced himself from the allegation, saying he has not hand in the alleged harassment of any community in Ado-Odo.

Reacting to the allegation, Yusuf, in a statement, warned against the use of his name by any traditional authorities or chiefs to cause ethnic conflict or harass any community.

The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to a trending post on social media alleging that I, in connivance with a traditional ruler, have deployed hooligans to terrorise Ogu communities in Ado-Odo, Ogun State.

“The post in question alleged that some people are taking advantage of their purported relationship with me to unleash oppression and harassment on the peace-loving residents of Ogu communities.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have never, either directly or through third-party actors, been part of the orchestration of such a diabolical act to upset the tranquility of the community.”

He also warned that nobody should use his name to seek favour from traditional rulers, saying anyone who involves him in any matter involving land disputes, harassment and ethnic conflicts will face prosecution.

“I strongly condemn the action and urge the authorities to conduct a proper investigation and rein in anyone found culpable for the abominable cruelty.

“I would also like to clarify that I have no connection, relationship, or acquaintance whatsoever with the individuals described as having a relationship with me in the social media post,” he said.

Vanguard News