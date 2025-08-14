Tinubu’s $1trn economy goal for Nigeria in sight – Information Minister

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu’s vision of making Nigeria a one trillion-dollar economy is already underway.

Idris said this during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah, on Thursday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Idris is in Enugu for a three-day tour of the Federal Government’s projects and citizens’ engagement in the state and Ebonyi.

He said Tinubu has demonstrated the quality of a courageous leader by removing the fuel subsidy.

“At first, there was skepticism and complaint from some people who did not really understand, but two years down the line, you can see that a lot of successes have been recorded.

“Now, all state governments have more funds to work and deliver dividends of democracy to their people. That bold decision has freed up resources needed to execute humongous capital projects.

“Now that people are enjoying the benefits of Tinubu’s bold decision, nobody is asking why the fuel subsidy was removed.

“In the past, about 97 per cent of our budget was used to service and pay debt. Imagine that you have a family; how would you manage the three percent, considering all the demands of school fees, house rent, and other bills?

“So, Tinubu has demonstrated courageous leadership, he is working and his plans to make Nigeria a one trillion dollar economy is in sight. It is like the take off of a flight. It has already take off,” Idris said.

He further explained that Nigerians would soon begin to see the light of that one trillion dollar economy becoming a reality.

NAN reports that those in the entourage of the Minister include the Special Assistant to Tinubu on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Managing Director of NAN, Malam Ali M. Ali, and his counterpart from Voice of Nigeria, Malam Jibrin Ndace.

Others include the Directors-General of the NTA, Malam Salihu Dembos; the National Broadcasting Commission, Mr. Charles Ebuebu; the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Dr. Mohammed Bulama; and the National Orientation Agency, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

Also in the entourage are the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Dr. Ike Neliaku, as well as the national leadership of RATTAWU, NUJ, NGE, and other notable figures.

NAN reports that the activities will continue with the inspection of the Federal Government’s projects and citizens’ engagement in Enugu and Ebonyi.

Vanguard News