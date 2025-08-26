Tinubu will sweep South-East votes in 2027 – Labour Minister

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has said that the five South-East states will deliver their votes en bloc for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Onyejeocha expressed optimism during an interactive session with journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing 18th edition of her free medical and surgical outreach at Nkeiruka Onyejeocha Medical Centre, Amuda-Isuochi, in Umunneochi Local Government Area, Abia.

She stated that 2027 would witness a significant improvement in Tinubu’s 2023 performance in Abia and the South-East in general, due to his current sweeping reforms across the country.

According to her, Tinubu will surely return by God’s grace in 2007, because the reforms he has embarked on are not something that will be cut short after four years.

“For them to endure, have root, for people to enjoy them, we have to support him to do eight years.

“So, we are supporting our president, and I know that he will get 100 percent votes in the South-East in 2007.

“Abia is a progressive state and I know that my party, the APC will do well in the state,” she said.

Onyejeocha, a former member of the House of Representatives from Umunneochi/Isuikwuato Federal Constituency, stated that the free medical outreach was driven by her passion and commitment to improving the well-being of her people.

She stated that the initiative was designed to support individuals facing various health challenges, particularly those in rural areas and underserved communities.

She further said that this year’s edition, which started on Monday, was supposed to be a week-long event but had been extended by a few days to accommodate the large number of people who turned out.

Onyejeocha said: “It’s not like, oh, you are helping the government, I’m helping myself because a healthy community is a wealthy community.

“If you have a lot of people that are sick, you are not going to get much because every weekend you are attending burials, you are losing much.

“The government is doing well.

“But if I had represented my people in the past and I’m today a minister, I should be adding value to what government is doing because it cannot do it alone.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the outreach featured free cervical cancer screening, laboratory services, dental services, surgeries for hernia, hydrocele, cataract, lipoma, and other conditions.

Vanguard News