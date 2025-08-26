Tinubu urged to resist distractions over NNPCL leadership

President Bola Tinubu

ABUJA – President Bola Tinubu has been advised to remain focused on his economic reforms and not be distracted by calls for the removal of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulari.

The advice was given by the Nigeria First Initiative (NFI), a civil society organisation, during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

Executive Secretary of the group, Nelson Okpanachi Idoko, noted that a recent protest at the NNPC Towers in Abuja calling for Ojulari’s resignation should not derail the government’s policy direction.

The protesters had demanded a change in leadership at the NNPCL, alleging mismanagement and insisting that the position be occupied by someone from the Niger Delta.

In its reaction, NFI maintained that appointments into national offices are the prerogative of the President and should not be subjected to regional or ethnic considerations. “Nigeria is a federation, and the President reserves the right to appoint competent individuals from any part of the country,” Idoko stated.

He further stressed that the government should prioritise policies and actions that promote national unity and development rather than yield to pressures that could fuel division.

NFI also highlighted recent progress by the NNPCL, including what it described as improved oil production capacity, noting that such achievements should be encouraged.

The group urged President Tinubu to continue with his reform agenda, assuring that the majority of Nigerians support policies aimed at strengthening the economy and attracting foreign investment.

It also called on stakeholders to engage through dialogue and constructive criticism rather than through actions that could undermine national stability.