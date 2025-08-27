Tinubu to Nigerians: We have the brains, energy, youth, we must act now

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to harness their energy, creativity, and youthful population to accelerate national development, stressing that the time for action is now.

Speaking during an engagement with the Nigerian community in Brazil on Tuesday, Tinubu said his administration is committed to repositioning the country through technology and food security, despite the hardship caused by ongoing reforms.

“We must bring Nigeria to the forefront of Africa’s progress, driven by technology, food sovereignty, and the courage to change our destiny,” the President said in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

He recalled that Nigeria and Brazil once shared similar economic footing but that Brazil had advanced while Nigeria lagged behind.

“Once upon a time, Nigeria and Brazil stood on the same level. Look at Brazil today, its technology, its food systems. We must ask ourselves: what do they have that we don’t? We have the brains, the energy, and the youth. Now, we must act,” Tinubu stressed.

The President praised the Nigerian diaspora in Brazil as “the pride of our nation,” urging them to contribute their skills and resources toward rebuilding Nigeria. He acknowledged that current policies had brought discomfort but likened them to “bitter medicine” needed for long-term healing.

“Yes, the reforms are tough. But once the fever is gone, you know the cure was worth it,” he added.

Tinubu also endorsed a planned cultural voyage by Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, saying his resilience at over 90 years was a reminder that Nigerians must never stop pursuing bold dreams.

Responding on behalf of the community, Chairman of the Nigerian Community in Brazil, Chika Emmanuel, pledged support for the administration’s focus on agriculture, infrastructure, and education. He highlighted the dramatic growth of Nigerian scholars in Brazil, noting that the number of PhD students had risen from just three a year ago to 296, mostly on scholarships.

On demands for new consulates in São Paulo and other Brazilian cities, Tinubu urged patience, explaining that government resources were being carefully managed to sustain missions globally.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, described the engagement as “a moment of historical significance,” while Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, commended Tinubu’s economic reforms, citing the clearance of a $7 billion foreign exchange backlog and the elimination of multiple exchange rates as policies restoring investor confidence.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, encouraged Nigerians in São Paulo to continue using the existing liaison office until permanent consular upgrades are completed.

The meeting, coordinated by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Chair Abike Dabiri-Erewa, drew senior government officials, including Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, and Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris.