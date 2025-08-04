Tinubu to host D’Tigress in Aso Villa

Credit: FIBA

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is expected to host the Nigeria women National Basketball team, the D’Tigress, today, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The D’Tigress won the trophy at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

State House officials confirmed that the African champions, who overpowered Mali 78–64 in a thrilling final on Sunday, will be hosted by the President in recognition of their outstanding performance and contribution to national pride.

The victory marks a significant milestone for the team, clinching their fifth consecutive AfroBasket title and seventh overall, making them the most successful side in the tournament’s history.

With this win, D’Tigress also extended their unbeaten run in the competition to 10 straight years, cementing their dominance on the continent.

Led by head coach Rena Wakama, the Nigerian side overcame a sluggish start to take full control of the second half, executing a disciplined game plan that left Mali trailing.

Their road to the final was no less impressive, having battled past Senegal in a fiercely contested semi-final encounter.

Recall that President Tinubu had had last week hosted the Super Falcons after their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) victory in Morocco.

Following that triumph, the Falcons were awarded $100,000 each, 50,000 dollars for technical crew members, national honours of Officers of the Order of the Niger (OON), and three-bedroom apartments under the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme.