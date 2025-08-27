Tinubu targets seven million youths for digital literacy in two years

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu states that his administration is poised to equip seven million young Nigerians with digital and professional skills, aiming to create millions of job opportunities over the next two years.

Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said this on Wednesday in Abuja at the Strategic Youth Leadership Conference 2025.

The conference, organized by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development and the National Defence College, aimed to equip young Nigerians with the strategic thinking and leadership tools to become proactive agents of national development.

The President said that his administration was poised to position Nigerians as global talent in digital literacy and ensure effective youth participation in the global digital economy.

He outlined key strategies for youth development under the renewable agenda, including the Nigerian Youth Academy and the National Learning Platform.

“At this point, let me mention the plan of our administration and our intent to put a pathway for our new development under the Nigerian Youth Academy.

“This national learning platform is targeted for seven million young Nigerians with digital and vocational skills and aim to create doors of the millions of opportunity for the young people by 2027,” he said.

According to him, there are three entities: a three-million technical talent programme that focuses on advancing digital skills, such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and software engineering.

“The administration aims to achieve 70 per cent national digital literacy by 2027 to ensure effective youth participation in the global digital economy.

“We have a labour, employment and employment programme, which targets 2.5 million jobs through enterprise trainings and employment matches,’’ he said.

Tinubu emphasised the importance of creating the right environment for youth to gain mentorship, quality education, economic empowerment, and inclusive governance.

According to him, the administration believes in a Nigeria where every young person has the opportunity to lead and contribute to national development.

“The future of Nigeria is in the hands and minds of our young people today. The energy, creativity, and courage of our youth are our nation’s greatest assets.

“However, energy without direction and potential without preparation can lead to frustration.

“That is why this conference is so timely and apt, it is about developing strategies, inducing sustainable leadership.

“It’s also about building the values of service, accountability, innovation and national building in the next generation,” he said.

He stated that the Federal Government’s student loan scheme initiative aimed to reduce non-school activities, focusing on education and career development.

He noted that the Nigerian Youth Fellowship and the U.S. initiative aim to develop youth leaders in all 774 local government areas to strengthen primary health and public health awareness.

He said that the Federal Government’s youth agricultural scheme has empowered over 100,000 youths to become entrepreneurs, ensuring food security and achieving rural development goals.

Tinubu said that the country was at a unique juncture in its national journey, and there was a need to continue shaping the character of the youth.

The Minister of Youth Development remarked that the conference was a critical event aimed at shaping the future of Nigerian youth, with over 70 percent of the population falling within the youth age bracket.

Olwande, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mohammed Abdullahi, emphasised the importance of youth leadership, stating that the nation’s wealth lay in its vibrant youth, not in natural resources such as oil or gas.

He emphasized the importance of the conference in shaping the next generation of strategic leaders for Nigeria and the African continent.

According to him, the conference is viewed as an opportunity for young leaders to engage, learn, and develop strategies to effectively lead the nation.

He noted that the collaboration between the ministry and the National Defence College presented a strategic decision to foster these values among participants.

He urged everyone to make the conference a significant event in their efforts to build a better future for the nation.

The Commandant, National Defence College, Rear Adm. James Okosun, described the conference as a deliberate national investment aligned with the President’s renewable agenda, focusing on youth development and national transformation.

He said that the theme of the conference: “Youth and Leadership: Building the Foundation for Sustainable, Strategic Leadership,” was timely and importance.

He noted that the conference aimed to equip young Nigerians with strategic thinking and leadership tools to become proactive agents of national security.

Okosun said that the vision for Nigeria was one led by young men and women who understood the dignity of leadership and the value of service.

