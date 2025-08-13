Tinubu targets 7% growth rate by 2027, charges ministers on optimizing public savings

—Directs finance minister to review deductions, revenue retention practices

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has scored his administration high for restoring macroeconomic stability and set a new target of achieving a seven percent growth rate by 2027, as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s drive towards a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

President Tinubu, who praised the administration on Wednesday while presiding the Federal Executive Council, FEC, FEC, meeting at the Presidential Villa, urged his ministers to intensify efforts at optimising public savings to finance growth sustainably.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the cabinet meeting, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wake Edun, said the President reminded the Council that upon assuming office in 2023, his administration undertook far-reaching economic reforms, including floating the naira and removing fuel subsidies, tough measures that initially unsettled the economy but have since paved the way for stability and investor confidence.

“Together, we have implemented bold and difficult reforms that have dismantled longstanding distortions in our economy and restored policy credibility,” Tinubu said.

“Our economy is now better positioned to attract both domestic and foreign private investment, investment that is critical to stimulating sustained growth, creating decent jobs, and lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.”

While acknowledging the progress made, Tinubu lamented that public investment remains low at just 5 percent of GDP, largely due to insufficient public savings. He called for urgent steps to:

Enhance spending efficiency, Review deductions from the Federation Account, including cost-of-collection charges by revenue agencies such as the FIRS, Customs, NUPRC, and NIMASA, and Reassess NNPC’s 30 percent management fee and frontier exploration deductions under the Petroleum Industry Act.

“This is not just an economic target; it is a moral imperative,” the President stressed. “Stimulating higher growth is the only sustainable path to solving the poverty challenge in Nigeria.”

He also highlighted the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, covering all 8,809 wards in Nigeria, aimed at empowering grassroots economic actors and deepening collaboration with state and local governments.

Reiterating his recent charge to the Nigerian Governors Forum, Tinubu urged governors to prioritise productivity-enhancing investments, strengthen food security, and work more closely with local governments to ensure resources reach the last tier of governance.

Directing the Economic Management Team, chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Edun, Tinubu ordered a “comprehensive review of all deductions and revenue retention practices” and demanded actionable recommendations to FEC.

“The task ahead is great, but so is our resolve,” he told the Council. “Let us continue to work together with unity of purpose, guided by the Renewed Hope Agenda, to build a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient Nigeria.”