Tinubu, Shettima, Idris, ACF, Mark grieve as Emir of Zuru dies at 81

By Henry Umoru, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Haruna Aliyu, Musa Ubandawaki & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

ABUJA / BIRNIN KEBBI / SOKOTO: Nigeria has been thrown into mourning following the death of His Royal Highness, Major General Muhammadu Sani Sami (rtd.), CON, the Emir of Zuru, fondly known as Gomo II, who passed away in a London hospital on Saturday night after a brief illness. He was 81.

The late Emir, a retired general, former military governor of Bauchi State, and civil war veteran, ascended the throne after his retirement from the Nigerian Army in the early 1990s.

He was widely respected as both gallant soldier and revered traditional ruler whose reign brought peace, stability, and development to Zuru Emirate in Kebbi State.He is survived by four wives and seven children. Funeral arrangements are to be announced by the Zuru Emirate Council.

Tinubu mourns

Reacting, President Bola Tinubu expressed sadness over the Emir’s passing, describing it as “a significant national loss.”

In a statement, the President said: “Nigeria will long remember the late Emir’s contributions as an administrator, soldier, and revered traditional ruler.

“His sterling leadership helped bring stability and development to the Zuru Emirate and Kebbi State. I pray Almighty Allah to grant him eternal rest and comfort his family and subjects in this difficult time.”

Shettima too

Similarly, Vice President Kashim Shettima, in a separate tribute, described the late Emir as a monumental figure whose influence bridged Nigeria’s military and traditional leadership.

“Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Sami was not just an Emir or a military officer; he was a symbol of how diverse forms of leadership can unite to serve a common purpose – the betterment of one’s people and nation,” Shettima said.

Idris sad

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State also expressed deep sorrow, describing the Emir as “a courageous traditional ruler whose reign embodied dignity, compassion, and service to humanity.”

In a statement by Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Garba Umar-Dutsinmari, the government extended condolences to the Emir’s family, the Zuru Emirate Council, and the people of Kebbi State.

“The passing away of His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sani Sami, is not only a great loss to the Zuru Emirate but also to Kebbi State and the entire nation. He was a bridge builder, a man of peace, and an embodiment of humility and integrity. His legacies will continue to live on,” Governor Idris said.

Zuru Emir, Ibrahim lived lives of honour

Also, reacting, the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, mourned not only the Emir of Zuru but also frontline politician and businessman, Isyaku Ibrahim, who died at 89.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the ACF said the deaths were “a huge loss to Northern Nigeria and the country at large.”

On the late Emir, the Forum described him as “a proud warrior and patriot who served the nation with honour.”

Mark mourns

On his part, Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, also paid tribute to the late Emir, describing him as “a gallant soldier, patriot, and traditional ruler of honour.”

According to him: “General Sani Sami served Nigeria with distinction as a fine officer of the Nigerian Army and later as Emir of Zuru, where he upheld the values of peace, unity, and development for his people. His voice of wisdom and moderation will be greatly missed.”

Senator Mark extended condolences to the Emir’s family, Kebbi State, and the Nigerian Army community.