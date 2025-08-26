Tinubu saved Nigeria’s economy from total collapse – Senator Fadahunsi

Senator Francis Fadahunsi

The Senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi, says President Bola Tinubu should be commended for saving the country’s economy from total collapse.

Fadahunsi, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated this while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday at his country home in Ilase-Ijesa, Obokun Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fadahunsi resigned from PDP on July 19.

According to him, Tinubu inherited a nearly collapsed economy, and the country would have been grounded by now if not for his strategic economic policies

“The president should not be blamed for the current hardship in the country because it was planted long before he assumed office.

“With the various economic policies put in place by the president, before the end of the year, the current hardship Nigerians are facing will be minimised.

“I advise everybody to embrace farming, no matter how little it might be, and let food production rise, so that prices can come down.

“The Federal Government cannot do it alone; we need to do our part,” he said.

Fadahunsi also commended the president on his promise to fix dilapidated federal roads in the state.

