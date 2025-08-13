Tinubu renews Yelwa’s appointment as N-HYPPADEC boss

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission N-HYPPADEC for a second and final four-year term.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF.

The renewal, according to the SGF, is in line with Section 93 of the Electricity Act, 2023.

Tinubu tasked Yelwa to build on the achievements of his first tenure, drive innovation, and show greater commitment in delivering on the commission’s mandate of developing communities impacted by hydroelectric power projects.

Yelwa’s first term saw various interventions aimed at improving infrastructure, social amenities, and livelihoods in N-HYPPADEC’s operational areas.

The President expressed confidence that his continued leadership will further consolidate these gains.