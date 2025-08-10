Tinubu remains committed to boosting food production, security – Minister

President Bola Tinubu

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, over the weekend, assured Nigerians of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to boosting food production and security.

Kyari reaffirmed this while speaking during a working visit to Jangwa Rice Farm in Ayarkeke, Awe Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, where he said the Tinubu-led administration is focused on transforming the agricultural landscape to meet the nation’s growing food demand.

According to the Minister, the Federal Government’s commitment to achieving food security, economic diversification, empowering youth and women, as well as harnessing the opportunities within the agricultural ecosystem, remains sacrosanct.

He also maintained that the Federal Government’s agricultural policies are aimed at closing the country’s food demand deficit and achieving sustainable food systems.

Meanwhile, the Minister disclosed that the federal government would work closely with state governments and private sector partners to strengthen Nigeria’s food security architecture.

However , he acknowledged that this objective would only be realized through increased investments in food production by State Governments and private sector partners.

He noted that the initiative would encourage more states to invest in the agricultural sector and reduce the country’s rice imports, adding that it would boost rice production and serve as a catalyst in the rice value chain.

The farm site visited is a 1,300-hectare rice farm in Jangwa, Nasarawa State—one of the Legacy Agricultural Projects of His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

The farm is divided into three segments—Block A (250 ha), Block B (350 ha), and Segment C (700 ha)—and serves as a model for youth and women’s engagement in commercial agriculture.

The farm sources its high-quality seeds, Faro 45 and Faro 61, from Olam, which also serves as the major off-taker of the paddy.

He said: “The visit underscored the shared commitment of both federal and state governments towards achieving food self-sufficiency and fostering inclusive agricultural development.”

While addressing farmers at the farm site, the Minister assured them of the Federal Government’s support for farmers, particularly the youths.

‘’The youths are the promise of tomorrow. When we invest in them today, we are securing the future of our nation”, he said.

He also pledged “to return after harvest to assess the positive impact of the initiative on the lives of the people.”

Meanwhile, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule, in his remarks, asserted that Nasarawa remains one of the top rice-producing States, and is currently the largest producer of sesame in the country.

Governor Sule revealed that the initiative has provided an opportunity for the youth and women to positively engage in farming, and it has also reduced crime in the state.

