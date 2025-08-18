Tinubu reduces dialysis cost to ₦12,000 in federal hospitals

President Bola Tinubu

The Federal Government has introduced a major subsidy on kidney dialysis in federal hospitals across the country, cutting the price of the procedure by 76 percent.

Approved by President Bola Tinubu, the new policy reduces the average cost of a single dialysis session from ₦50,000 to ₦12,000.

This was disclosed on Monday in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a landmark subsidy to ease the cost of kidney dialysis for Nigerians. With this intervention, the price of each dialysis session has been reduced from ₦50,000 to just ₦12,000, bringing relief to thousands of citizens battling kidney-related diseases,” Bwala said.

ASIWAJU CARES



President Tinubu Expands Healthcare Access with Subsidized Dialysis



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a landmark subsidy to ease the cost of kidney dialysis for Nigerians. With this intervention, the price of each dialysis session has been reduced from… pic.twitter.com/TNI2PT3eTX — D. H Bwala (@BwalaDaniel) August 18, 2025

According to him, the new pricing has already taken effect in ten federal medical centres and teaching hospitals across the six geopolitical zones.

These include the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebute-Metta; FMC, Jabi, Abuja; University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan; FMC, Owerri; University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH); FMC, Abeokuta; Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH); FMC, Azare; University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH); and University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

Bwala added: “More federal medical centres and teaching hospitals will be added before the end of the year to widen access nationwide.”

He also recalled that last year, President Tinubu approved free cesarean sections (C-sections) for pregnant women in federal hospitals, describing it as a bold step to improve maternal healthcare and cut preventable deaths.