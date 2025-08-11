Tinubu reappoints Dankaka FCC Chairman, names Secretary, Commissioners

President Bola Tinubu has reappointed Dr Muheeba Dankaka as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) for a second five-year term.
The president also named Mohammed Musa as the commission’s new Secretary and retained Kayode Oladele, representing Ogun, as a Commissioner.
Presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, announced the appointments in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.
Oladele, a former House of Representatives member, was appointed by Tinubu in 2024 and served as acting Chairman after Dankaka’s first term ended.
The president also renewed the appointments of Lawal Roni (Jigawa), Abubakar Bunu (Kebbi), and Eludayo Eluyemi (Osun) for another term.
Onanuga listed the newly appointed Commissioners as : Obina Oriaku (Abia), Mrs Bema Madayi (Adamawa), Obongawan Ebong (Akwa Ibom), Nnoli Gloria (Anambra), and Babangida Gwana (Bauchi).
Others were: Tonye Okio (Bayelsa), Aligba Tarkende (Benue), Modu Mustapha (Borno), Dr. Stella Odey Ekpo (Cross River), and Ederin Idisi (Delta).
Also appointed were: Nwokpor Nduka (Ebonyi), Chief Victor Edoror (Edo), Sola Fokanle (Ekiti), Peter Eze (Enugu), and Ibrahim Mairiga (Gombe).
Others were: Jerry Alagbaoso (Imo), Ruth Ango (Kaduna), Muhammad Nayya (Kano), Anas Isah (Katsina), and Bello Eneye (Kogi).
Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi (Kwara), Alh. Isah Jibrin (Niger), Ajimudu Bola (Ondo), Ayodeji Aleshinloye (Oyo), and Pam Bolman (Plateau) were also appointed.
The list was completed by: Aaron Chukwuemeka (Rivers), Alhaji Aminu Tambari (Sokoto), Bobboi Kaigama (Taraba), Jibir Maigari (Yobe), Sani Garba (Zamfara), and Solomon Dagami (FCT).
