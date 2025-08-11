Tinubu reappoints Dankaka FCC Chairman, names Secretary, Commissioners

President Bola Tinubu has reappointed Dr Muheeba Dankaka as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) for a second five-year term.

‎

‎The president also named Mohammed Musa as the commission’s new Secretary and retained Kayode Oladele, representing Ogun, as a Commissioner.

‎

‎Presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, announced the appointments in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

‎

‎Oladele, a former House of Representatives member, was appointed by Tinubu in 2024 and served as acting Chairman after Dankaka’s first term ended.

‎

‎The president also renewed the appointments of Lawal Roni (Jigawa), Abubakar Bunu (Kebbi), and Eludayo Eluyemi (Osun) for another term.

‎

‎Onanuga listed the newly appointed Commissioners as : Obina Oriaku (Abia), Mrs Bema Madayi (Adamawa), Obongawan Ebong (Akwa Ibom), Nnoli Gloria (Anambra), and Babangida Gwana (Bauchi).

‎

‎Others were: Tonye Okio (Bayelsa), Aligba Tarkende (Benue), Modu Mustapha (Borno), Dr. Stella Odey Ekpo (Cross River), and Ederin Idisi (Delta).

‎

‎Also appointed were: Nwokpor Nduka (Ebonyi), Chief Victor Edoror (Edo), Sola Fokanle (Ekiti), Peter Eze (Enugu), and Ibrahim Mairiga (Gombe).

‎

‎Others were: Jerry Alagbaoso (Imo), Ruth Ango (Kaduna), Muhammad Nayya (Kano), Anas Isah (Katsina), and Bello Eneye (Kogi).

‎

‎ Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi (Kwara), Alh. Isah Jibrin (Niger), Ajimudu Bola (Ondo), Ayodeji Aleshinloye (Oyo), and Pam Bolman (Plateau) were also appointed.

‎

‎The list was completed by: Aaron Chukwuemeka (Rivers), Alhaji Aminu Tambari (Sokoto), Bobboi Kaigama (Taraba), Jibir Maigari (Yobe), Sani Garba (Zamfara), and Solomon Dagami (FCT).