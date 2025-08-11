Tinubu reappoints Dankaka as FCC Chairman, Musa as Secretary, names commissioners

President Bola Tinubu.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has reappointed Dr Muheeba Dankaka as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, FCC, for a second five-year term.

President Tinubu also appointed Mohammed Musa as the Commission’s secretary while retaining Kayode Oladele from Ogun as commissioner.

Oladele, a former House of Representatives member, was appointed by President Tinubu in 2024. He served as the commission’s acting chairman following the expiration of Dankaka’s first-term tenure.

The President renewed the appointment of Lawal Ya’u Roni, Abubakar Atiku Bunu and Eludayo Eluyemi, representing Jigawa, Kebbi and Osun States, for a second term.

The newly-appointed Commissioners are:

Hon. Obina Oriaku, (Abia), Mrs. Bema Olvadi Madayi (Adamawa), Obongawan Dora Ebong (Akwa Ibom), Hon. Nnoli Nkechi Gloria (Anambra), Babangida Adamu Gwana (Bauchi), Sir Tonye Okio (Bayelsa), Aligba Eugene Tarkende (Benue), Engr.Modu Mustapha (Borno), Dr. Stella Odey Ekpo (Cross River), Ederin Lovette Idisi (Delta), Barr. Nwokpor Vincent Nduka (Ebonyi), Hon. Chief Victor Sabor Edoror (Edo), Hon. Sola Fokanle (Ekiti), Peter Eze (Enugu), Ibrahim Baba Mairiga (Gombe), and Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso (Imo).

Others are: Ruth Jumai Ango (Kaduna), Muhammad Awwal Nayya (Kano), Hon. Anas Isah (Katsina), Bello Idris Eneye (Kogi), Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi (Kwara), Alh. Isah Jibrin (Niger), Comrade Ajimudu Bola (Ondo), Prince Ayodeji Abas Aleshinloye (Oyo), Hon. Pam Bolman (Plateau), Aaron Chukwuemeka (Rivers), Alh. Aminu Tambar (Sokoto), Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama (Taraba), Hon. Jibir Maigari (Yobe), Sani Garba (Zamfara) and Solomon Ayuba Dagami, FCT).