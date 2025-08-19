Tinubu prioritises youth empowerment – Minister

President Bola Tinubu

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has declared that youth empowerment is a central pillar of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

She said this on Tuesday at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Orientation Course at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

Mahmoud said the current administration prioritised youth, recognising them as the driving force of Nigeria’s future.

“Through skills development, entrepreneurship support, digital innovation, and job creation initiatives, the government aims to equip Nigerian youths to thrive in a competitive global economy.

“The goal is to empower young people as job creators rather than just job seekers, thereby reducing unemployment, fostering innovation, and strengthening socio-economic development,” she stated.

The minister also assured that the FCT Administration, under the leadership of Nyesom Wike, remained fully committed to supporting the NYSC’s objectives and providing an enabling environment for corps members to thrive.

She commended the NYSC management for their dedication in delivering a successful orientation course and emphasised that the scheme’s commitment to youth development and national integration remained vital to strengthening national unity.

Mahmoud urged corps members to uphold the values of discipline, unity, patriotism, and service, and to reflect those ideals throughout their service year.

She encouraged them to make positive contributions to their host communities, reminding them that the NYSC was not just a call to duty but also an opportunity to promote peace, development, and national unity.

The minister further advised corps members to remain security-conscious, respect the cultures and traditions of their host communities, and conduct themselves in ways that would bring honour to both the NYSC and Nigeria.

Also speaking, the FCT NYSC Coordinator, Mr Samson Ateli, described the NYSC as a valuable national asset.

According to Ateli, the scheme plays a vital role in promoting peaceful coexistence and national development through the mobilisation and deployment of corps members across various sectors.

He urged corps members to accept their postings in good faith and warned against seeking or inducing rejections.

“I also encourage you to take advantage of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme and register for the post-camp SAED training,” he added